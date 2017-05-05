

Exclusive DBA Custom Jet Charters Becomes Third to Be DASSP Certified Exclusive is now one of the three air carriers to be DASSP certified in South Florida. PALM BEACH, Fla. - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- In October 19, 2005, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) re-opened to general aviation (GA) traffic after a complete prohibition on general aviation traffic as a result of the September 11 terrorist attacks. Their main goal was to secure the airspace around the U.S capitol to protect from any potential threats. Although DCA has opened traffic to the general there are still an immense amount of security measures taken. The primary stipulation is that only properly qualified and vetted aircraft operators are permitted to fly to or from DCA. With that Custom Jet Charters, the operating company owned by Exclusive, is proud to be included as one of the few operators to be compliant with all requirements.



Attaining a DASSP certification is both a lengthy and thorough process, as there are many requirements set forth by the TSA and FAA that need to be met. The acronym stands for DCA Access Standard Security Program. At first, TSA inspects the crew, passengers, property (both accessible and checked) as well as the aircraft. Then they check the start and end dates of flight, which must be indicated on the TSA flight authorization. Passenger identification must be checked as well manifests for both the crew and passengers 24 hours prior to the flight. Additionally, background checks for all passengers, a fingerprint based criminal history records check and threat assessment will be conducted by the FBI for all flight crew. Furthermore, an armed security officer (ASO) must be on board for each flight and you must be aware that operations are subject to cancellation at any time. If there are any unscheduled operations to/from DCA require an FAA Slot Reservation. Another very important component is that each flight must depart from a gateway airport, which is a facility certified by the Transportation Security Administration as meeting strict security standards for screening private and non-commercial aircraft.



There are numerous benefits to being authorized to fly into Washington's National Airport for the passenger as well as for the company. Both can rest assured that they are flying within the most secure safety measures in the country and perhaps the world. This is a huge achievement, "After years of working with DHS, TSA and the Federal Air Marshall service setting up a security program at CJC to comply with all the stringent rules and regulations required for joining the DASSP program, was challenging to say the least. After all the intense vetting and revision to our in- house approved security manual our TSA representative was very pleased to see that we exceed the US Government standard for DASSP security protocol," said Henry Castellanos Vice President Custom Jet Charters. Clients of both Exclusive and Custom Jet Charters should be proud in the strides taken, they are raising the standards yet again as well as becoming more evolved and safe.



Flying into DCA without this certification is illegal thus making it impossible to have Washington as your final destination. Exclusive and Custom Jet Charters strive to advance and grow with the times and having this certification is a testament to all the hard work they put forth daily. Being certified is not something to take lightly, many FBOs obtain approval but not many operators. Exclusive aims to provide their clients with opportunities and experiences sans restrictions, and offering flights directly into Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport puts them one step higher than the rest.



About Exclusive



In 2005, Jason Johnson and Adam Klein founded Exclusive Charter Service, Inc. today known simply as Exclusive. Originally designed as an On-Demand boutique membership program, the company has evolved into a full service Part 135 management firm over the past decade. With both a managed and an owned fleet, Exclusive has continued to keep the tradition of our dedicated advisors for that boutique service experience. In addition, we now offer a much larger variety of programs to meet the demands of most flyers. Exclusive is responsible for 1000's of non-scheduled flights annually and has in the past 10 years operated with 0 incidents and 0 accidents. Exclusive leads the On-Demand and membership jet charter market. Where other companies have just started membership programs, we have had a decade to perfect our membership platform.



To learn more visit www.Ecsjets.com , or call us at (888) 522-0883

