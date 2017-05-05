News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Georgia's InsuranceHub Poised for Growth
Recent Move to 20,000 SF Office in Lawrenceville Positions Tech-Driven Insurance Agency to Add up to 50 New Employees Over Next 3 Years
"We have a lot of desks to fill in the coming years," explained Nancy Plaisted, Senior VP at InsuranceHub. "Just three months into 2017, we've already hired four new employees and we have four more job openings to fill. Two are for Personal Line Insurance Account Executives and the other two are for Commercial Line Insurance Account Executives. Ultimately, we're looking to add up to 50employees to our staff over the next 24 to 36 months. Our beautiful new facility is convenient to I-85, Highway 316 and Sugarloaf Parkway. Positioned directly across the street from Gwinnett Tech's campus, InsuranceHub becomes an attractive prospective employer to future grads. We recently took part in their Job Fair and met some terrific candidates."
Plaisted describes the available positions as being a great fit for anyone interested in starting a career in insurance. Job responsibilities for Account Executives include following up on leads generated by the marketing arm of the company and selling policies from a variety of lines that provide the perfect solution for consumers and businesses. In addition to a competitive salary, new hires can expect an excellent benefits package and paid time off. Ideal candidates are technologically savvy and possess an interest in sales, a desire to grow within a growing company, excellent communication skills, a friendly nature and an engaging personality.
"InsuranceHub will not only cover the cost of their training, but we will also pay for their certifications,"
As attractive as the job itself, the company culture at InsuranceHub is a major plus. The new office boasts a collaborative environment, allowing ease of communication and cooperation between departments. The bright, fun colors and updated look used throughout the interior give the impression of a high-energy atmosphere. With the sentiment that "all work and no play" does not create happy employees, the breakroom of the office comes complete with a ping-pong table, flat screen TV and full kitchen for the preparation of regular pot luck lunches. A prize wheel is another popular feature of the new office. Employees can spin for prizes such as a free vacation day, a free lunch and company swag when sales goals are achieved.
To apply for the four open positions at InsuranceHub and keep an eye out for future opportunities, prospective candidates are encouraged to visit the Careers page at www.insurancehub.com and submit their applications securely online.
About InsuranceHub:
Contact
Kasie Bolling - Content Specialist
Out of Her Mind, LLC
***@outofhermindfreelance.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse