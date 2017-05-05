 
Industry News





Music Box Productions, Inc. Named Winner In The Knot Best Of Weddings 2017

Eleventh Annual Best of Weddings Awards Honor the Top Wedding Vendors Across America
 
 
DETROIT - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Music Box Productions, Inc. is pleased to announce that they havebeen selected as a 2017 winner in The Knot Best of Weddings (https://www.theknot.com/vendors/best-of-weddings), an award representing the highest-rated wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples, their families and wedding guests on The Knot (http://www.theknot.com); the leading wedding brand and marketplace.  This is the 10th year Music Box Productions has been selectedfor The Knot Best of Weddings.

In 2017, only 2% of the 300,000 local wedding professionals listed on TheKnot.com have received this distinguished accolade. In its eleventh annual year, The Knot continues its longstanding tradition of supporting local wedding vendors with The Knot Best of Weddings 2017, an annual by-couples, for-couples guide to the top wedding professionals across the country. To determine the winners, The Knot assessed almost one million reviews across the various vendor categories—venues, musicians, florists, photographers, caterers and more. These winners represent the best of the best for wedding professionals that a bride or groom would want to consider in order to inspire, plan and book their own unique wedding.

The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that's uniquely theirs. With a rich history of providing quality content and inspiration to couples, The Knot is making it easier for couples to connect with and book just the right wedding professional to create their perfect wedding day. Eight out of 10 couples come to The Knot where they can be connected to any of 300,000 local wedding professionals across the country. The Knot marries great technology with trusted content--and a little love--to make planning for the most important day of a person's life easier and more enjoyable.

For more information about The Knot Best of Weddings and a complete list of winners, please visit https://www.theknot.com/vendors/best-of-weddings.

About Music Box Productions, Inc.

Music Box Productions, Inc. (http://mbproductionsinc.com/) is an exclusively DJ event company that began in 1994.  Providing exclusively DJ services is what makes Music Box one of the most sought after entertainment companies for South East Michigan weddings and events.  Great DJs + Great Crowds = Epic Parties

About The Knot

The Knot is the nation's leading wedding resource and marketplace that seamlessly engages, matches and connects couples with the right products, services and local wedding professionals they need to plan and pull off their wedding. The trusted brand reaches a majority of engaged couples in the US through the #1 wedding website TheKnot.com, its mobile apps, The Knot national and local wedding magazines, and The Knot book series. The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that's uniquely them. The Knot is the flagship brand of XO Group Inc. (http://www.xogroupinc.com/), which helps people navigate and enjoy life's biggest moments—from getting married to moving in together and having a baby. Please visit The Knot online atTheKnot.comand follow on social media:Facebook.com/TheKnot and @TheKnot onTwitter (http://www.twitter.com/theknot),Pinterest (https://www.pinterest.com/theknot) andInstagram (http://www.instagram.com/theknot).

Email:***@mbproductionsinc.com Email Verified
