Luxury Vacation Rental Opening Draws Large Crowds

OCEANSIDE, Calif.
- May 11, 2017
- PRLog
-- The Luxe grand opening seemed to draw large crowds and onlookers from the surrounding neighborhoods of Oceanside and San Diego areas. The new luxury boutique hotel is tucked away behind security gates on 13 acres of beachfront property. The three and two bedroom villas have private parking garages with courtyards. Each villa boasts a private swimming pool, spa, and doghouse. The villas are priced at $955 and $830 respectively per night. There are eight villas in total all facing the ocean. The boutique hotel also has a chapel and event center on property that may be rent separately or as a package. The event center holds 250 people. When asked what was the inspiration behind the design and renovation of the Luxe, the Owner and Ceo VT Williams explained she wanted guests to have a different experience with the PTGroup luxury vacation brand. ''We worked on market research for a long time, trying to perfect our brand, we wanted our guests to keep coming back . ". Many of the guests at the event were impressed with the boutique hotel and said that the price didn't stop them from rebooking. Asked what was the most attractive to the Luxe many invitees seemed drawn by the golf course and villas.The Oceanside Luxe also has one bedroom King suites, Standard and Queen suites. The most amazing feature that struck me as a travel expert was the ability to check in from your suite. All hotel rooms have number keypads, as soon as a payment is made a number is sent to your email. On arrival, type the number into the keypad and check-in from the Ipad in your room amazing experience. Amazing ground-keeping, beautiful scenery definitely a place to remember. PTGroupHotels owns and operates 26 luxury boutique hotels and vacations homes worldwide. Jenet Dreyfuss is writer and author of Hotel Miser. Follow her news Business Daily on https://paper.li/e-1491178334#/