Kemet Educational Services host Summer of STEM workshop for Atlanta parents on June 10th

Kemet Educational Services STEMport program hosts Summer of STEM workshop to provide Atlanta parents with strategies for Summer STEM educational experience for their children

Summer of STEM: A STEMport workshop

Contact

Tokiwa T Smith

404-860-2935

info@kemeteducation.com Tokiwa T Smith404-860-2935

End

-- On Saturday, June 10, 2017 Kemet Educational Services through its STEMport program is hosting the "Summer of STEM: Creating STEM Educational Experiences"workshop for parents. The workshop will take place from 10:00 -11:30 am at Open for Business located at 228 Auburn Avenue, NE, Atlanta, GA. This workshop will focus on teaching parents strategies, creating STEM educational experiences at home and in your community, visiting STEM museums and getting the most out of your children's summer programs. STEMport is Kemet Educational Services' program that consists of online courses and workshops for parents that want to take an active role in their child(ren) STEM's (science, technology, engineering and mathematics)education. These online courses and workshops provide parents with strategies on topics such as supporting classroom learning, creating your own STEM educational experiences, selecting out of school time programs and more.The workshop cost, which includes refreshments and a workbook, is $50 for early bird registration which ends on May 21and $60 for regular registration which ends on June 2. Parents can register online at https://stemportstemsummer.eventbrite.com "The summer is a great time for children for students for engage in fun STEM activities and academic development, however it is a time when most students lose the knowledge they acquire during the academic year. We are hosting this workshop because we want to provide parents with strategies to keep the summer fun while ensuring that their children are still engaged in educational activities" states Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith, CEO and Principal Consultant. This workshop is the first of a series of STEMport workshops that will take place in the Metropolitan Atlanta area. For more information about the STEMport program or the Summer of STEM workshop contact us via email at info@kemeteducation.com or phone via (404)860-2935.Kemet Educational Services, LLC (Kemet Education) is a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) educational consulting firm, established in 2010, that focuses on ensuring that pre-college, community college and undergraduate students are prepared to pursue STEM careers. Our firm supports college and universities, community organizations, educators (formal and informal, government agencies, parents and schools/schools districts. For more information visit our website at www.kemeteducation.com or contact us via email at info@kemeteducation.com