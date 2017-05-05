News By Tag
Kemet Educational Services host Summer of STEM workshop for Atlanta parents on June 10th
Kemet Educational Services STEMport program hosts Summer of STEM workshop to provide Atlanta parents with strategies for Summer STEM educational experience for their children
"The summer is a great time for children for students for engage in fun STEM activities and academic development, however it is a time when most students lose the knowledge they acquire during the academic year. We are hosting this workshop because we want to provide parents with strategies to keep the summer fun while ensuring that their children are still engaged in educational activities" states Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith, CEO and Principal Consultant. This workshop is the first of a series of STEMport workshops that will take place in the Metropolitan Atlanta area. For more information about the STEMport program or the Summer of STEM workshop contact us via email at info@kemeteducation.com or phone via (404)860-2935.
About Kemet Educational Services LLC
Kemet Educational Services, LLC (Kemet Education) is a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) educational consulting firm, established in 2010, that focuses on ensuring that pre-college, community college and undergraduate students are prepared to pursue STEM careers. Our firm supports college and universities, community organizations, educators (formal and informal, government agencies, parents and schools/schools districts. For more information visit our website at www.kemeteducation.com or contact us via email at info@kemeteducation.com
Contact
Tokiwa T Smith
404-860-2935
info@kemeteducation.com
