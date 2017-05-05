 
Texas Traditions Roofing Earns SELECT Shinglemaster™ Credential from CertainTeed

Contractors earning this designation are the most well-qualified installers with demonstrated knowledge and experience.
 
 
GEORGETOWN, Texas - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Texas Traditions Roofing, a family owned, residential and commercial roofing company serving Central Texas, announced that it has earned its SELECT Shinglemaster credential, representing the highest standards in the shingle roofing industry.

Earning the SELECT Shinglemaster credential includes a rigorous process with several significant educational and accreditation steps that separate SELECT Shinglemasters from most other companies. Texas Traditions Roofing's supervisors and at least half of the installers were tested to become Master Shingle Applicators™. They also had to demonstrate their product knowledge by earning the Shingle Quality Specialist™ designation after passing a test on the CertainTeed Shingle Technology Manual.

"Becoming a SELECT Shinglemaster was important to us because it demonstrates our commitment to performing the highest quality installations and delivering the best customer experience on every roofing project," explained Mike Pickel, co-founder of Texas Traditions Roofing.

In addition to product and installation criteria, as a SELECT Shinglemaster, Texas Traditions Roofing agrees to abide by a code of ethics that covers compliance with applicable laws, standards of workmanship, customer service and business administration.  They also must maintain a customer satisfaction rating of four or higher on a scale of five.

About Texas Traditions Roofing

Texas Traditions Roofing began as a shared calling by the founding owners to work in their local community while giving back at the same time.  The company specializes in residential and commercial roofing in the Central Texas region. They believe in doing business based on strong, traditional Texas values and work hard to establish A Tradition of Trust for customers and the community.  For more information, visit www.texastraditionsroofing.com

Contact
Karen Edwards
***@casimirgroupllc.com
End
Source:Texas Traditions Roofing
Email:***@casimirgroupllc.com Email Verified
