Texas Traditions Roofing Earns SELECT Shinglemaster™ Credential from CertainTeed
Contractors earning this designation are the most well-qualified installers with demonstrated knowledge and experience.
Earning the SELECT Shinglemaster credential includes a rigorous process with several significant educational and accreditation steps that separate SELECT Shinglemasters from most other companies. Texas Traditions Roofing's supervisors and at least half of the installers were tested to become Master Shingle Applicators™
"Becoming a SELECT Shinglemaster was important to us because it demonstrates our commitment to performing the highest quality installations and delivering the best customer experience on every roofing project," explained Mike Pickel, co-founder of Texas Traditions Roofing.
In addition to product and installation criteria, as a SELECT Shinglemaster, Texas Traditions Roofing agrees to abide by a code of ethics that covers compliance with applicable laws, standards of workmanship, customer service and business administration. They also must maintain a customer satisfaction rating of four or higher on a scale of five.
About Texas Traditions Roofing
Texas Traditions Roofing began as a shared calling by the founding owners to work in their local community while giving back at the same time. The company specializes in residential and commercial roofing in the Central Texas region. They believe in doing business based on strong, traditional Texas values and work hard to establish A Tradition of Trust for customers and the community. For more information, visit www.texastraditionsroofing.com
