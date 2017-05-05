News By Tag
Aroma Bravo Roaster Shares His Experience With Honduras Coffee Beans
A master roaster from Aroma Bravo reveals why he loves working with Honduras coffee beans.
"I have encountered different varieties of coffee over the years but Honduras coffee has got to be my ultimate favorite," says the master roaster from Aroma Bravo. "It's actually one of the reasons why I got into coffee roasting in the first place. I really enjoy working with Honduran whole coffee beans because they bring out such a unique flavor that makes great gourmet coffee."
The master roaster shared the same sentiment with Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea, a Nevada-based brand that has also been a long-time fan of Honduras coffee. Their common adoration for the single-origin coffee naturally led them to work together in producing the best coffee beans to offer to customers.
The master roaster commented, "Other single-origin coffees pale in comparison to the rich flavor and mellow chocolatey taste that Honduras coffee offer. There was simply no turning back for me ever since I've discovered the delightful taste of this earthy coffee. I'm really glad I found a brand that has the same passion as me."
Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea exclusively sources Arabica coffee beans from the high mountains of Marcala, Honduras. They come from several coffee farms in the area, and every single bean is certified organic and non-gmo. The master roaster and the rest of the roasting team handle the beans in very small batches, and roast them in three levels—ranging from light, medium dark, and French roast.
"It's not an easy task, but it never seems like work because I genuinely enjoy roasting Honduras coffee beans. It's my one true passion in life. The aroma of the beans alone always reminds me why I love roasting coffee," the master roaster further remarked.
More details about Honduras coffee beans are available at https://www.amazon.com/
About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo offers the best coffee beans from Honduras. Highly rated for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee is a must-have for serious coffee lovers.
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
