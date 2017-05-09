 
News By Tag
* Birds
* Bird Feeder
* Bird
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Environment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cumming
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1514131211109

Bringing Neighbors Together with Chillax's Bird Feeder

 
 
bird feeder
bird feeder
CUMMING, Ga. - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Chillax cares about your family, so they have decided to create a premium Bird Feeder that will fit your family's needs. The see-through feeder will provide endless amounts of fun for you, your family, and even your neighbors! You will have a chance to get up close and personal with colorful, exotic birds. Birds love sunflower seeds. Put them, along with other tasty treats in the feeder, and watch birds flock to your yard. Some of the birds you may encounter include: Cardinals, Finches, Blue Jays, and Robins. Planting colorful flowers near your feeder will also attract hummingbirds. Friends, familiy members, and neighbors will flock to yuor yard, just like various birds.  This no-mess feeder is also squirrel proof. Chillax's feeder is perfect for all bird-lovers!

Order yours today-it's for the birds! : www.amazon.com/dp/B01BBJXNZ2

Media Contact
Company Name: Alif Investment
Contact Person: Chillax Brand
Email: asif@alif-usa.com
Phone: 404-717-7700
Country: United States
Website: www.chillax-brand.com
End
Source:Alif Investment
Email:***@gmail.com
Phone:4047177700
Tags:Birds, Bird Feeder, Bird
Industry:Environment
Location:Cumming - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Alif Investment Inc News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share