Yummy Food this summer with Chillax's Lunchbox

 
 
CUMMING, Ga. - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Chillax cares about your family, so they have decided to launch a premium lunch bag that fits your family's needs. Are any of your kids attending Summer School this year? This long-lasting lunchbag will make sure to keep your children's food at the perfect temperature. Going on a fishing trip or camping trip this summer? Chillax's Insulated lunch bag is sure to keep your beverages at icy temperatures. It's a compartment lunch box, so there's space for all of your goodies to fit! With the adjustable straps, bringing food to the beach has been made easier. Bring your cooler bag to the pool; you can use it as a wine cooler! This bag is perfect for all women, men and kids!Do you need your food to be even colder? Just grab a couple of Chillax's gel ice packs. Each non toxic ice pack will leave your food cold for hours!

Get your premium lunch bag here: www.amazon.com/dp/B06XHZ78RS

Want to order the reusable ice cubes as well? Just visit: www.amazon.com/dp/B01650LEJY

Media Contact
Company Name: Alif Investment
Contact Person: Chillax Brand
Email: asif@alif-usa.com
Phone: 404-717-7700
Country: United States
Website: www.chillax-brand.com
