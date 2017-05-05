News By Tag
Western Nevada FC to face CD Aguiluchos USA 23 this Saturday
The goals were fast and furious throughout the contest two weeks ago, with goals coming from Robin Gonzalez in the in the 8th minute, Manny Medina in the 11th, Alan Corona in the 25th, Taylor Culp in the 44th, Cristian Hernandez in the 81st, Kelsey Waller in the 87th, and Hernandez again in the 90th right before the final whistle.
The last time WNFC and Aguiluchos met was in Oakland on March 25. WNFC led 2-0 after the first 45 off of two goals from Alex Martinez. CD Aguiluchos was able to tie it up at 2-all, and it appeared that the match would end in a draw before Cristian Hernandez scored with 45 seconds remaining in stoppage time to give the visitors the 3-2 victory.
Tickets for this Saturday's game are available online at http://westernnevadafc.com. Price for the tickets are $5 for adults. Kids are free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Come on out and support The Community's Team, Western Nevada Futbol Club!
