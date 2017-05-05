 
Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
111098765


The Pineapple Corporation Announces Team Promotion and New Hires

 
 
Northeast Florida’s leading luxury home builder
Northeast Florida's leading luxury home builder
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The Pineapple Corporation, Northeast Florida's leading luxury home builder, announces a high-level promotion and the addition of new members to its team. The company promoted Amanda Johnson to Director of Sales and Marketing and welcomed Casey Conner as Director of Construction Operations (Design-Build), Steven Mossbrooks as Process Manager/Master Scheduler and Karen Darling as Controller.

"We are pleased to welcome Casey, Steven and Karen aboard and extremely proud of Amanda and all she has accomplished," said The Pineapple Corporation President Spencer Calvert. "Their respective experiences are a tremendous asset to The Pineapple Corporation as we continue to grow and expand in Northeast Florida."

Johnson, who joined The Pineapple Corporation in 2014 as Controller, was promoted to Marketing Manager in 2016 followed by a promotion to her current position. She has more than 13 years of experience in the construction industry, including credentials in the management of finance, accounting and sales and marketing. Johnson earned a master's degree with a concentration in Entrepreneurial Finance from Jacksonville University and a bachelor's degree in marketing from Florida State University.

Conner is a dynamic construction professional who has extensive experience in quality control and construction science with an emphasis on design conception implementation. He earned a bachelor's degree in Construction Management from the University of Florida and is a licensed General Contractor. Conner has managed the build of more than 1,500 homes. His expertise includes subcontractor management specifically related to scopes of work and budgets, safety program procurement, warranty programs, and overall project management.

Mossbrooksis an expert scheduler, project/program control manager and reporting analyst. He has more than 25 years of experience with project and program management, inspection, CPM scheduling, reporting, forecasting and estimating.  Mossbrooks has served in leadership positions within industry leading companies including Exon Mobile and Army Corps of Engineers.

Darling is a seasoned executive accounting professional and financial manager with experience spanning from Fortune 500 companies to small business management and ownership. She earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Auburn University and has been involved in professional development leadership throughout her career. Darling's performance history includes significant achievements in cost control and increasing revenue.

For more information about The Pineapple Corporation, call (904) 223-7024 or visit www.ThePineappleCorp.com.
