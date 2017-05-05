News By Tag
HONEY RIVER to perform in Southern California & Nashville, TN
Fans of Americana-Country will have 4 chances to see Honey River on the west coast and in the south this May and June.
Their music is pure Americana-Country, Southern California-style that evokes the spirit of the great sound and songs that came before it in the early Seventies.
Tickets to all upcoming events are on sale now at http://www.honeyrivermusic.com, so be sure to catch HONEY RIVER on the road at the following locations:
1. Murrieta Arts Studios Event Center - Thursday, May 25th at 7:00PM,
29930 Hunter Road, Unit 103 in Murrieta, CA
2. Commodore Grille - Friday, June 2nd at 10:00PM, 2613 West End Avenue in Nashville, TN.
3. The Family Wash - Saturday, June 3rd at 7:00PM, 626A Main Street in Nashville, TN.
4. Coach House Concert Hall - Thursday, June 8th - Doors open 6:00PM, with headliners XEB- Original members of Third Eye Blind, 33157 Camino Capistrano in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
To learn more about HONEY RIVER, please visit them online at http://www.honeyrivermusic.com.
OFFICIAL EPK: http://www.artistecard.com/
FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/
TWITTER: http://www.twitter.com/
INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/
Contact
Honey River
Jenn Mitchell- PR
***@gmail.com
End
