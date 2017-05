HONEY RIVER to perform in Southern California & Nashville, TN

Fans of Americana-Country will have 4 chances to see Honey River on the west coast and in the south this May and June.

Honey River

--'s Matt Cermanski (NBC's 'The Voice' ), Joey Sykes and Stephan Hovsepian are getting ready to perform two concerts in Southern California, and between both Cermanski and Sykes will give two exclusive performances in Nashville, Tennesee.Their music is pure Americana-Country, Southern California-style that evokes the spirit of the great sound and songs that came before it in the early Seventies.so be sure to catchon the road at the following locations:1. Murrieta Arts Studios Event Center -29930 Hunter Road, Unit 103 in Murrieta, CA2. Commodore Grille -2613 West End Avenue in Nashville, TN.3. The Family Wash -626A Main Street in Nashville, TN.4. Coach House Concert Hall -with headliners XEB- Original members of Third Eye Blind, 33157 Camino Capistrano in San Juan Capistrano, CA.To learn more about HONEY RIVER, please visit them online at http://www.honeyrivermusic.com.OFFICIAL EPK: http://www.artistecard.com/honeyriverFACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/ honeyrivermusic TWITTER: http://www.twitter.com/honeyrivermusicINSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/honeyrivermusic