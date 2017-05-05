 
Industry News





Alpfly Launched Premium Car Rental Services

Alpfly launched a premium car rental service to make the whole holiday experience more luxurious and more comfortable at the same time. With a series of luxury and premium cars, your whole trip experience will be redefined.
 
 
OKHLA, India - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Going on a holiday with family, one needs the comfort and luxury that one desires. It is a time to bond and enjoy with the family. And to be at utmost comfort it is important to travel with luxury even if it is a short distance trip.


Keeping this in mind, Alpfly has launched premium car rental services that give you ample comfort and make your small or big tours full of joy and happiness. Apart from providing you with affordable domestic flight packages, Alply has launched this service for the sake of your convenience. This service is also very useful for the people who suffer from phobia of flying. Plus, with Alpfly's rental car service, you are the boss of the trip.


Take a road-trip with your family and enjoy your private time. Don't let distractions come in your way. The premium car rental services can be availed for the following purposes:

1. Airport transfer: You can travel to the city airport with ease and comfort.

2. Inter-city transfer: You can rent a car to travel to other cities with your family.

3. City tours: You can avail city tours through the premium car for up to 7 days.

Among all this you get exclusive benefits and services like:

1. Unlimited mileage for the airport transfer with chauffeur lodging and expenses

2. Breakdown assistance in case anything goes wrong with the car

3. Toll, interstate taxes and parking charges included in the package

4. Complimentary guide for city tours.

The cars will be of premium quality. You can choose from a series of luxury cars according to your budget and avail the services you wish to. While on the inter-city transfer, you can avail affordable hotel packages from Alpfly to your liking and make your hotel experience even better. Avail these services from Alpfly and make your holiday experience fantastic.

Check out here Alpfly's Car Rental Services: https://www.alpfly.com/rent-a-car

Media Contact
Alpfly Private Limited - 227, Ground Floor
Okhla Industrial Estate Phase III, New Delhi
18001212199
info@alpfly.com
Source:Alpfly Private Limited
Email:***@alpfly.com Email Verified
