Uptown Beer Garden Returns For 2017 Season With New And Expanded Menu And Three Exclusive Beers
The Third Season Of Uptown Beer Garden Kicks Off Today, May 11, With Even More Seating And Bars
Uptown Beer Garden is nestled among the trees of the courtyard for the BNY Mellon Wealth Building. The 9,000 square foot urban oasis features slab communal tables, outdoor lighting, outdoor bars, rustic decor, craft cans and drafts, cocktails and sangria, a giant outdoor grill, and a menu of backyard BBQ favorites. Uptown will also offer access to adjacent private event space for larger (or more exclusive) parties in the inner atrium of the BNY Mellon Wealth Building.
Happy Hour will run Monday through Friday, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm, and include $4 drafts (all eight choices), $3 pretzels, $4 skewers and $5 summer dips. For Center City SIPS on each Wednesday, Uptown will pouring select $3 drafts (four selections including three house exclusives), $4 house wine, $5 cocktails, plus $3 pretzels, $4 skewers and $5 summer dips. The first Center City Sips is on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.
DRINK AND BARS
Uptown will return with the expanded 40, 25 and 20 foot bars from last year, plus add on a new full, 8-tap 20 feet long bar. Bars will feature a selection of spirits, select wines, eight craft drafts and eight craft cans. Signature cocktails will include Sangria, Dark n' Stormy/Moscow Mule, frozen Margaritas, and seasonal specialty cocktails. Look for more cocktail selections than any other year at Uptown.
Eight craft taps will include the Coppertail Orange Creamsicle, 2SP Solar Baby, Pizza Boy Uptown IPA, Allagash Saison, Dogfish Head Namaste, Firestone Walker Pale 31, Lagunitas Czech Pils. Cans will be Jack's Helen's Blend Cider, Jack's Pear Cider, 2SP Delco Lager, Monk's Cafe Flemish Sour, Dogfish Head Flesh & Blood, Weyerbacher Mellow Monks, Sierra Nevada Pale Ale and 21A Watermelon Wheat.
UPTOWN EXCLUSIVE BEERS
Director of Operations and Beer Director Alex Bokulich collaborated and brewed each of the customer beers with some of his favorite brewers. Quotes and descriptions from Bokulich:
"Coppertail Orange Creamsicle will be a custom Berliner Weisse finished with freshly picked Florida orange juice and zest, with Madagascar vanilla beans, for a hint of creaminess on the finish.
2SP 'Solar Baby' is Uptown's blonde IPA brewed with local wildflower honey, and a tropical, fruity blend of Galaxy, Citra, Equinox hops. We debuted this beer as a 100% Galaxy session ale in early spring, but for the summer, we increased the structure of the beer, and cut the Galaxy with complimentary hops Citra/Equinox to give a fuller palate, slightly more bitterness on the finish. With the addition of honey in the fermentation, the body of this beer is very light, with big juicy aromatics, but clean/refrishing finish, and very mild back end bitterness.
Pizza Boy Uptown IPA batch this year is dialed up from last year, as we have rounded out or list with many smaller beers- this one is our big daddy. It was brewed on 3/31 at Pizza Boy, and we heavily bittered and dry hopped this one with Simcoe, Amarillo, Citra, and brewed to roughly 6.8% ABV. This beer will be bigger, more of a traditional IPA than the other one, but we kept the malt bill to a clean Pale/Pils malt, with a touch of Cara. IPA lovers will rejoice with this beer, and the light malt body will play well to the heat of the summer."
OPENING MENU
APPS & SNACKS
• Warm Pretzel $5 - pilsner mustard
• Grilled Broccoli $6 - hop salt, lemon-garlic aioli
• MexiCorn $5 - queso fresco, ancho, cilantro-crema
• Grilled Flatbread $7 - béchamel, corn, scallion, tomato
• Smoked Drumsticks $7 - plum-stout bbq, pickles
• Summer Dip $8 - zucchini hummus, corn salsa, avocado, flatbread
KABOBS $9
• Grilled Watermelon - feta, mint pesto
• Mojo Shrimp - poblano, cherry tomato
• Korean Beef - scallion, broccoli
• Porter-Glazed Pork Belly - peach, red onion
• Blackened Tuna - zucchini, cherry tomato
• Queso Tropicál - pineapple, poblano, red onion
SANDWICHES
served w/ chips & pickles
• Veggie Burger $11 - bibb, tomato, pepper jack, corn salsa
• Chicken Gyro $11 - cucumber salad, lettuce, red & white sauce
• Crabcake $13 - bibb, tomato, red onion, old bay-aioli
• ALT Burger $12 - avocado, bibb, tomato, garlic mayo
• Uptown Burger $14 - tasso, pepper jack, long hots, tomato
CHARITY PARTNER
Each year, Uptown Beer Garden partners with a local charity to give back to the community. This year, Uptown Beer Garden is pleased to announce the 2017 partner, Mural Arts Philadelphia.
"While Mural Arts Philadelphia will be the beneficiary of a financial donation from Uptown, this year the partnership will go deeper than ever before," added Sourias.
Mural Mile walking tours will end at Uptown Beer Garden on Saturday afternoons. Tour participants will enjoy five dollar priced drafts, with a portion of those draft proceeds going back to Mural Arts Philadelphia. Uptown customers will enjoy discounts on Mural Mile walking tours. Mural Arts Philadelphia and Uptown are working on program collaborations and special paint days at the garden. Stay tuned for more information about this unique and exciting partnership.
HOURS
• Monday and Tuesday, 5:00pm to 10:00pm
• Wednesday through Saturday, 2:00pm to Midnight
CONNECT
For more information, follow @uptwnbeergarden on Twitter, like Uptown Beer Garden on Facebook or call BRU at 215-800-1079
