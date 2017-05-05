 
Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
111098765

Travel Through Time with Circus Flora June 1-25

"Time Flies" at St. Louis' renowned one-ring circus under the air-conditioned Big Top in Grand Center
 
 
Circus Flora "Time Flies"
Circus Flora "Time Flies"
 
ST. LOUIS - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Summer vacation is almost here and that means another jaw-dropping array of internationally acclaimed entertainers await under Circus Flora's red and white Big Top in Grand Center!  Their newest production, Time Flies, will transport circus-goers through time June 1-25. Patrons will witness astonishing feats as graceful aerialists and powerful acrobats tell a love story that transcends time.  Passports for this adventure are available now at Metrotix.com.

"Time travel is such a rich concept to imagine," explains Circus Flora Artistic Director Jack Marsh.  "Who hasn't enjoyed wondering what it would be like to re-live past events, or change the past to affect the present? For 31 years, our artists have been exploring the limits of the three dimensions. You'll never believe what they'll do to the fourth!"

For over 30 years Circus Flora has provided St. Louis with exciting and affordable entertainment, making it the best circus in America and the best show in town.  The drama and beauty of their unique blend of circus and theater in an intimate space is heightened by their live band playing an originally composed score. Their performances are animal-friendly, including only acts that feature domesticated animals, such as dogs and horses.

As always, Circus Flora has assembled a variety of world-class acts to help tell a love story caught between the past and the present.  Artists include:

• The premiere of a never-before-seen tango between human and horse;
• A gravity defying aerial straps routine;
• A unique fusion of juggling, movement and theatre that puts a modern twist on a classic act;
• High wire daredevils in a death-defying routine high above the ring;
• The world debut of acrobatics on the Chinese pole;
• The rare form of Risley Acrobatics ("human foot juggling");
• Graceful and thrilling aerial hoop and flying trapeze performances;
• Talented youth acrobats from St. Louis;
• Physical comedy.

A full list of the spectacular array of entertainment can be found on their Facebook page.

"From our beginnings at Spoleto in 1986, through our years in Faust Park, Queeny Park, and Forest Park and, for the past 16 years in Grand Center, we have been honored to be a truly unique element in the cultural fabric of St. Louis", says Executive Director, Larry Mabrey.  "We can't wait to show St. Louis what we have in store this year and to announce some exciting new plans for the future of Circus Flora."

Circus Flora's new production Time Flies takes place under the air-conditioned red-and-white Big Top tent in Grand Center next to Powell Symphony Hall (corner of Grand Boulevard and Samuel Shepard Drive.) Performances run June 1-25 with show times of Tuesday through Thursday at 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m.; Sunday at 1 and 5:30 p.m.; and "Little Top Wednesday" at 10 a.m., a special abbreviated show for smaller kids or the "kids at heart." A separate peanut-free preview (June 1st) and a sensory-friendly performance (June 22nd) will be offered for patrons with special needs.  Concessions and merchandise to please all ages and tastes will be available for purchase during each performance.  Tickets for Time Flies range from$10 - $50 (based on seating and performance). They are available through all MetroTix outlets including MetroTix.com and by phone at 314-534-1111. Tickets can also be purchased at the Fabulous Fox Theater Box Office, located at 531 North Grand Blvd. Box office hours are Monday- Friday 10am – 6pm, and Saturday 10am- 2pm. Group discounts are available for groups of 20 or more by calling Circus Flora, 314-289-4044. Visit www.circusflora.org for more information.

Source:Circus Flora
