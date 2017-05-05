Country(s)
Industry News
New York City Office Coffee Service Just Got Better
New York Office Coffee just launched in an effort to help businesses compare prices on commercial coffee delivery services throughout the Big Apple. The company launched their free online coffee service quote engine and serves the Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Queens, and Richmond (Staten Island).
NYC Coffee Service For Medical Facilities
Restaurant Coffee Service
Small Business Office Coffee Service in New York
Coffee Delivery Service For Hotels
Coffee Service For Convenience Stores
Snyder says, "This is hands down the best way to compare prices on coffee in New York."
The company also works with New York City-based suppliers to facilitate coffee cups, burners, and other kinds of breakroom supplies. Some of the brands available include Peet's, Starbucks, Green Mountain, and Folgers. Their website http://newyorkofficecoffee.com was officially launched on May 11, 2017 and has already helped to fill over 140 requests for office coffee pricing.
Contact:
Mike Snyder
info@newyorkofficecoffee.com
Contact
Mike Snyder
***@newyorkofficecoffee.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse