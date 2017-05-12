News By Tag
ME Awareness Day Friday May 12th 2017
Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) is a clinically defined condition characterized by severe disabling fatigue and a combination of symptoms including disturbance in concentration and loss of short-term memory, disturbed sleep, and musculoskeletal pain. Since there is no accepted means of diagnosis by pathological tests such as blood or urine analysis, the standard diagnostic protocol of CFS/ME used has been one of exclusion. No accepted clinical signs or diagnostic tests for this condition have been validated in scientific studies. As a result, clinicians must decide how long to keep looking for alternative explanations for fatigue before settling on a diagnosis of CFS.
In August 2007 new diagnostic guidelines (Clinical guidelines, CG53) were issued from the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) that have remained unchanged in the last review in 2011. According to NICE a clinician should confirm this diagnosis after other conditions have been ruled out and the symptoms have persisted for four months in an adult.
Lancashire University and NHS Investigate The Perrin Technique:
Perrin Technique practitioners believe CFS/ME is an example of the newly classified neuro-lymphatic diseases and is characterised by severe, disabling fatigue together with a combination of symptoms made worse by exertion.
The lymphatic system enables our bodies to get rid of harmful substances and although there is no true lymphatic system in the brain and spinal cord, scientists in the USA and Finland have proved that some of the fluid within the central nervous system flows into the lymphatic system, draining toxins out of the body or into the liver where they are broken down.
However, emotional or physical stress, an over-reaction to infections or pollution can all lead to an over-strain of the sympathetic nervous system due to a build-up of toxins in the fluid around the brain and the spinal cord. These toxins are meant to drain through spaces next to blood vessels and into lymph vessels in the face, neck and spine mostly at night when we are in deep, restorative sleep known as delta wave sleep. Unfortunately, in CFS/ME these normal drainage points are congested and, as CFS/ME patients get little delta wave sleep, the toxins stay in the brain at night with some draining away during the day. A backflow of toxins into the central nervous system creates further damage to the brain and affecting functions such as sleep, temperature control, moods as well as pain in muscles and joints all over the body. Other symptoms include reduction in concentration, difficulty reading, sinusitis, short-term memory problems, 'muzziness' in the head/brain fog, headaches, increased sensitivity to light and noise, nausea, sore throat and dry eyes, but most of all it is the post-exertional malaise and fatigue that affects patients. This is due to the toxins stuck in the brain which makes most suffers feel poisoned.
The Perrin Technique™ is an osteopathic approach that uses physical signs to aid in the diagnosis of CFS/ME and treats the condition by manual stimulation of the fluid motion around the brain and spinal cord. Manipulation of the spine further aids drainage of toxins out of the cerebrospinal fluid. Massage of the soft tissues in the head, neck, back and chest direct all the toxins out of the lymphatic system and into the blood, where they are detoxified in the liver. Eventually, with no poisons affecting the brain, the sympathetic nervous system begins to function correctly and health is restored.
Following the first oral hearing on Tuesday 18th April 2006 of the Gibson Enquiry at the House of Commons, it was generally concluded by those present that an earlier diagnosis would usually lead to a better prognosis when treating CFS/ME. The published report from the Gibson enquiry of Nov 2006, described The Perrin Technique as "a useful and empirical method which although unorthodox should not be dismissed as unscientific and that it required further research" A survey carried out at The University of Bristol in September 2011 claimed that CFS/ME affects up to 2.6 per cent of adults in Britain. A quicker diagnosis would thus reduce the huge financial burden placed on the health service by reducing the need of some of the specialist services used and the pathological tests carried out at present.
The Perrin Technique has gained significant popularity in the UK with over fifty practitioners treating approximately 1000 patients a year. As efficacy research designs are traditionally extremely difficult especially in a population such as CFS/ME patients, the research committed to evaluate a major principle behind the Perrin technique which is the presence of specific physical signs in CFS/ME patients.
Viewing CFS/ME as a neuro-lymphatic disorder leads to diagnostic findings with specific physical signs which potentially aid in the early diagnosis of the disease. This is the subject of a major new blinded control trial in the UK completed last July by The University of Central Lancashire in conjunction with the Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Trust and Salford Royal NHS Trust, Wigan.
The concept of CFS/ME being primarily a physical disorder is foreign to most of the medical profession. However, many of them recognise that CFS/ME has physical symptoms.
Dr Perrin, the chief investigator for the research project has observed repeated patterns of physical signs among sufferers that can not be dismissed as pure coincidence. The project "Examining the accuracy of a physical diagnostic technique For Chronic Fatigue Syndrome/Myalgic Encephalomyelitis"
If an evidence-based bio-physical diagnostic procedure was introduced at the earliest onset of some of the symptoms associated with CFS/ME then it could lead to a much speedier diagnosis. The NHS would also be in a position to commence any management of the illness far earlier than the present protocol which in some regions takes at least six months before referral to a specialist unit and at least a further month of blood tests.
Thus if an aid to diagnosis was developed with identifiable positive physical signs rather than the negative exclusion, it would be much more preferable clinically. It would also reduce the huge financial burden placed on the health service by reducing the need of some of the pathological tests carried out at present.
The research study has successfully shown signs that are found in most patients with the disorder and not found in most healthy subjects. The results are expected to be published this Summer and it is hoped that the findings will lead to tests that have been shown to be valid screening tools being implemented within the NHS soon that will help doctors diagnose this terrible disorder.
For Further Information on the Perrin Technique
See: http://www.willowsclinic.com
info@willowsclinic.com
call 01-4851100
Andrew Smith
***@willowsclinic.com
