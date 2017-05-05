News By Tag
TIM Detroit Aims to Become Largest and Most Focused Mobility Trade Show in North America
The three-day event, co-produced by Crain Communications and MSX International, will serve as the intersection of automotive and technology, highlighting the rapidly-growing interest in connectivity, autonomy, mobility and the shared economy. It will highlight the future of mobility by showcasing the most advanced technology for the next generation of vehicles. TIM Detroit will also include on-site events, product exhibitions and presentations and panel discussions from the industry's leading innovators.
"Vehicles are no longer just a mode of transportation – they are rapidly becoming connected devices.," said KC Crain, Executive Vice President & Director of Corporate Operations for Crain Communications. "Our goal is to bring together the innovators from around the world who are leading this charge – and to do it here in Detroit. With more than 70 percent of U.S. automotive R&D spend happening here in the Detroit area, we know this region will play a primary role in the future of global mobility."
In addition to product and technology displays, keynote speakers, panel discussions and media presentations, TIM Detroit will feature a student day, designed for high school and college students to experience the technology on display and also learn about career opportunities in the industry.
"It is critical that we engage students in a program like this to clearly demonstrate the opportunities and benefits of working in the automotive and technical industries and living in Detroit," said Dave Graff, SVP of Global Sales for MSX International.
Several automotive and business industry leaders are participating, including General Motors, Volkswagen, Lear Corporation, ZF, Alix Partners, Deloitte, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Quicken Loans.
Additional activities include:
· An innovation competition event for selected start-ups
· A cyber security segment covering the latest in technology protection
· Career sessions with participating companies
· Keynote presentations from automotive, technology and civic leaders
· Two-day conference with four track topics, highlighting the future of vehicle technology
TIM Detroit will take place at Detroit's Cobo Center with an anticipated 100,000 square feet of exhibit space.
For more information, including the event agenda, visit www.timdetroit.com
CONTACT:
Frank Buscemi
Marx Group on behalf of Technology in Motion
fbuscemi@marxgrp.com
248) 855-4300, Ext. 3
