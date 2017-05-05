

Veepworks Taps Texas Cell Institute Founder To Lead Dream Health Initiative Dr. Amit Mirchandani DALLAS - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The Dallas-based technology company, VeepWorks, is once again on the rise. From the creation of its citizen engagement network to its focus on community safety, the company is now building a formidable platform to address the critical issue of healthcare.



Recent discussions between VeepWorks' leadership and multiple medical practitioners have finally resulted in a full-fledged partnership with Dr. Amit Mirchandani, a previous consultant on the firm's solution to the national opioid epidemic. VeepWorks is proud to announce that Dr. Mirchandani will now serve as VeepWorks' Chief Healthcare Counsel.



Dr. Mirchandani is an anesthesiologist and founder of Texas Cell Institute in Frisco, Texas, a regenerative medicine practice designed to decrease the use of narcotics and prescription drugs for musculoskeletal pain.



"The world of healthcare is complex," said Dr. Mirchandani. "From access to care to cost efficiency to safety to prescription precision, VeepWorks' developing tech is critical to solving the challenges of the healthcare delivery."



Aaron D. Madolora, Founder and CEO of VeepWorks, believes that the addition of Dr. Mirchandani to his Med Tech Board of Advisors will give VeepWorks a competitive advantage in developing healthcare solutions.



"Having an actively practicing physician on our Board who believes in VeepWorks' values and mission gives us improved access, knowledge, and capability to impact the future of healthcare services. Dr. Mirchandani possesses that rare blend of qualities that will contribute to our thought leadership, innovation, and clinical application. He is the embodiment of a 'Veep' and no doubt a tremendous addition to our team," states Madolora.



"It is a huge honor to be selected to join the team at VeepWorks," Dr. Mirchandani concludes. "I have always dreamed of being involved in healthcare technology and VeepWorks is the perfect company to impact a healthcare industry ripe for disruption."



VeepWorks' official partnership with Dr. Amit Mirchandani signals an even stronger commitment to the company's human-centric design.



Veepworks creates smart, purposeful technologies that empower communities, promote education, improve health, and connect people. VeepWorks believes that to build tomorrow's Smart Cities, we need to empower today's citizens with relevant, actionable information, exactly when and where they need it. Since the company's inception, VeepWorks has been focused on improving lives through public safety and, now, healthcare.



For general questions, please contact



Contact

Mark Wikoff

***@veepworks.com



Photo:

