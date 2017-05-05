 
May 2017





Seminar in Vaughan, Ontario: Helpful Advice for Environmental Assessments and Remediation

 
TORONTO - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Dragun Corporation is providing a seminar where they will share information on various technologies that may help companies more quickly and cost-effectively assess and remediate sites where there has been historical soil and/or groundwater contamination. This can be helpful for brownfield sites, sites with ongoing groundwater remediation obligations, or sites where current remediation and closure efforts have plateaued.

Jeffrey A. Bolin, Sr. Vice President of Technical Operations, said, "Over the past 25-plus years, Dragun Corporation has continued to share technical developments and practical advice with the regulated community."  Jeff went on to say, "Although I have seen business come from our presentations, our seminars and webinars are not sales pitches masquerading as technical seminars.  The objective of our presentations is to share our knowledge, firsthand experience, and relatable case studies."

The seminar, "The Nerds Take a Road Trip – Site Assessment and Remediation:  Recent Developments, Options, and Getting to Closure," will be held at the SpringHill Suites in Vaughan, Ontario, on May 25th from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.  There is no cost to attend, but space is limited. Learn more and sign up at www.dragun.ca/environmental-blog

