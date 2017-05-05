 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
111098765


New Online B2B Buyers Guide Helps Businesses Save Big Money on Nearly All Purchases

A newly launched website helps business owners to compare features and prices on over 200 different business products and services. The company, Price It Here, launched a free online quote engine and has already made its services available to over 3 million business owners.
 
1 2
Buyers-Guide-For-Business
Buyers-Guide-For-Business
LOS VEGAS, Calif. - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Megan Williams, the company spokesman, small business owners purchase everything from copiers to payroll services, and Price It Here, Inc now offers entrepreneurs a robust solution to compare prices on nearly anything to grow and run a business. Williams says, "We set out to be the best online B2B buyers guide. Our website visitors can safely and securely compare prices from nearly 2,000 different businesses." Williams says consumers can access free reviews and information on everything a business owner needs, and then they can request to be contacted by local suppliers with discounted pricing. The company offers tons of advice on business purchases, such as:

Office Coffee Service
Debt Collection Agencies
SEO & Digital Marketing
Credit Card Processing Solutions
Employee Time Tracking Software

The company also publishes a weekly blog offering advice on subjects like do it yourself website optimization and how to get referrals from existing customers. Williams says, "This is a secure, safe, and free way to read expert reviews and make better buying decisions." Their website, http://priceithere.com/, already has access to quotes from over 2,000 major brands throughout the United States.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o2FPx-aYRZU



Contact:

Megan Williams
info@priceithere.com

End
Select Answering Service News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share