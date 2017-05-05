News By Tag
Places4Students.com Partners with SRGSA to Provide Off-Campus Housing Solutions
Slippery Rock Student Government Association has introduced a new off-campus student housing service.
Places4Students.com will simplify the process for students to search for off-campus housing accommodations near the university's campuses. All student services are FREE, including rental property searches, student sublet postings and roommate profile listings. Students can conveniently view up-to-date rental property listings and/or search for roommates online or via a mobile app (available for both Apple and Android devices), 24/7. The system is very simple to use!
Landlords and property managers can utilize Places4Students.com to advertise their rental properties directly to the Slippery Rock Universitycommunity. There are many benefits for property owners, including competitive advertising rates, a user-friendly system, tracking of results, a safe and secure website, detailed listings to describe each property, live customer support (toll-free) and much more! Banner ads are also available for companies who wish to promote their services to students.
Rental property listings include a map showing the property's proximity to the university, amenity icons showcasing what is available with the rental, up to 24 property photos, floor plans, leasing details, plus a lengthy description field. Students can utilize the Quick or Smart Search functions which enable them to filter listings by newly posted, rental rate, type of accommodation, lease period, occupancy date and preferred features.
"The SRSGA is committed to providing resources and services that promote student success. Our partnership with P4S allows us to provide an up to date, user-friendly, free service to students who are looking for off campus housing or roommates. All the information students need is in one place, and it's easy to navigate," said Wendy Leitera, Executive Director with the SRSGA.
For more information, please contact 1-866-766-0767, admin@places4students.com or visit Slippery Rock Student Government Association'sOff-Campus Housing webpage athttps://www.srsga.org/
