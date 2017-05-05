News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Hosts Mega Open House Weekend
In addition to the chance to view hundreds of available homes during the Mega Open House event, guests can register to win an iPad. The winner will be randomly selected from the registered prospects attending the Mega Open House event.
"Hundreds of beautiful homes in a wide range of styles and prices will be on display throughout Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Polk and Highlands counties," said Allen Crumbley, Broker/Owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group. "This is not your ordinary open house event. There are great opportunities available in the market and our Mega Open House gives prospective buyers the chance to view dozens of beautiful homes that are currently for sale, all in the same weekend."
To make it easy, the real estate professionals at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group have assembled many of their best listings for the Mega Open House, giving people a chance to conveniently see many homes for sale in Tampa Bay communities. For those interested in selling, there is still time to participate in the event.
"We also encourage sellers to contact us if they want their home listed and included in our Mega Open House, which is an ideal way to reach many prospective buyers," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Broker/Owner Dewey Mitchell. "All of our Realtors are available to answer questions and help consumers navigate the home-buying process. Opportunity is knocking and it will be knocking louder than ever before during our Open House Weekend."
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group has 22 offices throughout the Tampa Bay area. For more information, visit a local branch office, call (888) 778-8258 or visit www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse