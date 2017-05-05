News By Tag
Michael McKinley of Sun Toyota awarded 2016 PRO ASM for Toyota's Southeast Region
"This is a tremendous honor for Michael and we're exceptionally proud of all his contributions to customer satisfaction and retention all year long," said Managing Partner John Marazzi. "It's quite a feat to earn top honors from among approximately 1,500 Toyota service advisors in Toyota's Southeast Region."
Morgan Auto Group acquired Sun Toyota & Scion in February 2016. John Marazzi is the managing partner of Morgan Auto Group's Sun Toyota and Brandon Honda dealerships.
The hallmark of a Morgan Auto Group dealership is its keen focus on impeccable customer service and engagement. Sun Toyota is located at 3001 US Highway 19 just south of SR 54 in Holiday, FL 34691 on the border with New Port Richey. For more information, call 727.310.3070 or visit http://www.suntoyota.com/
