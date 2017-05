Michael McKinley of Sun Toyota awarded 2016 PRO ASM for Toyota's Southeast Region

Jamie and Michael McKinley Attend PRO ASM Awards

-- Assistant Service Manager Michael McKinley of Sun Toyota was recently honored as a 2016 PRO ASM at a recognition banquet held in Hollywood, Florida. Ray Natour, vice president of fixed operations for Toyota's Southeast Region presented McKinley with the award. The Toyota PRO ASM award honors top assistant service managers throughout the Carolinas, Georgia, and Florida for outstanding performance in customer retention, certification, sales, tenure, and customer satisfaction."This is a tremendous honor for Michael and we're exceptionally proud of all his contributions to customer satisfaction and retention all year long," said Managing Partner John Marazzi. "It's quite a feat to earn top honors from among approximately 1,500 Toyota service advisors in Toyota's Southeast Region."Morgan Auto Group acquired Sun Toyota & Scion in February 2016. John Marazzi is the managing partner of Morgan Auto Group's Sun Toyota and Brandon Honda dealerships.The hallmark of a Morgan Auto Group dealership is its keen focus on impeccable customer service and engagement. Sun Toyota is located at 3001 US Highway 19 just south of SR 54 in Holiday, FL 34691 on the border with New Port Richey. For more information, call 727.310.3070 or visit http://www.suntoyota.com/