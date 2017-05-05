The Caucasian Challenge - The Last Great Adventure Quest

Spread the Word

-- On 15th August 2017, the tenth anniversary edition of "The Caucasian Challenge" amateur rally sets off from Istanbul, heading for the picturesque back roads of the Caucasus. Driving 2500 miles through former and current conflict zones, participants will see misty mountains and mesmerizing beaches, discover ancient architecture, party with new friends and encounter the locals' famous hospitality.Organised by experienced explorers and travel professionals the Travel Scientists, the Caucasian Challenge is an amateur, low-budget, minimal assistance rally. Teams of 2-3, from all over the world, driving their vehicles of choice, will experience the ten most thrilling days of their lives as the adventure tour visits an often overlooked but fascinating region, packed with history, delicious cuisine, and stunning scenery.Leaving magnificent Istanbul, teams will drive along Turkey's Black Sea's Coast, before discovering Georgia's stunning mountains, endless green countryside, and culturally rich capital Tbilisi. Then, participants will enter beautiful Armenia, sleep on the shore of gorgeous Sevan Lake, discover the incredible Tatev monastery and, finally, explore lively Yerevan.There is no experience required, but the drivers' off-road talents will be tested time and again, on every possible type of terrain. The roads range from 8-lane highways to rough and rocky trails while nights might be spent wild camping beside an Alpine lake, in a traditional mountain guest-house or a fancy modern city hotel. Parties are planned for certain nights en-route, and spontaneous celebrations are an encouraged as a way to meet locals interested in checking out what is sure to be a memorable spectacle. Participants must rely on their own endurance, ingenuity, teamwork and luck to make it to the finish line. The emphasis is on discovery and having a great time instead of setting any land speed records.Various packages cater to every budget and adventure level – from basic rally entrance to all-inclusive which includes car and accommodation.The Travel Scientists were founded in 2006 to promote adventure travel through some of the world's most exciting locales. Founders carefully design events for a growing legion of adventure travel enthusiasts who want to share unique experiences that recall the glory days of exploration. The Travel Scientists have sponsored races in exotic locations across the globe, including the Rickshaw Challenge (Southern India), 'Central Asia Rally' (discovering the ancient Silk Road), the Great Balkan Ride (through former war zones in Eastern Europe), the Wild West Challenge (exploring the old frontier in the USA) and India's Cup (done in Hindustan Ambassadors)