Country(s)
Industry News
Grace-Based Bible Studies Now Offered Online From Jesus Without Religion
The church has been inundated with religious messages, but one man plans to correct bad teaching about the gospel of Jesus Christ. He says the truth sets us free and he plans to bring back what keeps getting lost in the church building.
Are Christians Required to Tithe?
Can Homosexuals Go to Heaven?
Are Christians Allowed to Drink Alcohol?
Is There Really Such a Thing as a 'Lukewarm Christian'?
Can a Christian Lose Their Salvation?
The company also started publishing an online Bible study of Romans, Galatians, and Hebrews. Cynar says, "These will always be free resources, and we have no plans to monetize this website." These free online Bible studies can be found at http://jesuswithoutreligion.com/
The hope is that Christians will be able to better understand the biblical message. Cynar insists that this message is not being correctly taught in the Baptist church, Pentecostal, Catholic, and many others.
https://www.youtube.com/
Mike Cynar
info@jesuswithoutreligion.com
Contact
Mike Cynar
info@jesuswithoutreligion.com
***@jesuswithoutreligion.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse