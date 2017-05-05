Country(s)
Industry News
Preferred Survey Inc. Brings High-Quality Land Surveying Online
See how Preferred Survey Inc. has become a trusted name in land surveying among homeowners, landowners, and businesses around the Chicago area.
The PSI professional workforce includes surveyors who have received full licensing from the State of Illinois and attained membership in the Illinois Professional Land Surveyors Association. Their surveyors come to each job with a focus on end-to-end survey order automation, and field crews have been trained for accurate use of E.D.M. Total Stations with infrared laser technology for the most accurate property measurements. Additionally, CAD technicians use advanced software to deliver a final electronic survey at the end of the contract, helping to ensure the most accurate land improvements.
For a fair market price and in a timely manner, those looking to buy a home, sell a home, or subdivide a tract can gain access to a full array of land surveying products. In order to make their services more accessible, the PSI team decided to update their digital presence with a newly redesigned website.
To achieve this goal, they turned to Launch Digital Marketing (LDM), based out of Naperville, IL. According to Joseph C. Burke at PSI, the website brings together everything they were looking for.
"We were looking for a logo and website that matched the high quality land surveying work we provide throughout the Chicago land area," Burke said. "LDM not only met our expectations, but exceeded them. From design to development, each step was handled in an extremely professional, conscientious manner with generous attention to the details provided for the finished product as well as our feedback throughout the process. We confidently look forward to our next project with them."
To learn more information about PSI's products and services, visit their newly redesigned website, and for more about Launch Digital Marketing's digital services, visit www.launchdigitalmarketing.com.
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse