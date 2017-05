Now Available from Down & Out Books: CROSSED BONES by S.W. Lauden

Crossed Bones by S.W. Lauden

-- Down & Out Books is pleased to announce that CROSSED BONES, and second Tommy & Shayne crime caper by S.W. Lauden, is published this month in trade paperback and ebook formats."This crime caper series is terrifically entertaining,"said Eric Campbell, Publisher of Down & Out Books. "Deftly written with a lot of humor, readers will feel like they're on the hunt for lost pirate treasure together with Tommy and Shayna."About CROSSED BONES …Shayna Billups left Tommy Ruzzo and Seatown, Florida in smoking ruins before escaping to New Orleans. She's slinging rum drinks at a pirate-themed dive bar when a treasure map grabs her attention. All alone and thirsting for adventure, Shayna follows the clues to North Carolina where she assembles a band of drug-dealing pirates to wage war on a murderous mayor and his blood-thirsty biker gang.As the bodies pile up, Shayna wonders if Ruzzo will find her before she ends up in Davy Jones' Locker.Praise for CROSSED BONES …introduces readers to a cast of deliciously flawed characters, all of whom pursue questionable agendas by sketchy means. S.W. Lauden captures the complexity of human morality in a fast-paced tale of greed, manipulation, and obsession." —J.J. Hensley, author of, and"The only thing that burns hotter than Shayna Billups is Tommy Ruzzo's need to keep her from self-destructing.is the fast-paced follow-up tothat finds these two unforgettable characters in a world of drugs, sex, a powerful mayor, and all manner of pirates. This treasure hunt is not just bang for your buck, but also BOOM for your cannon powder!" —Jeffery Hess, author ofand"A sick slab of Jimmy Buffett noir fit for fans of Carl Hiaasen, with dive bar denizens on a treasure hunt full of rum, booty, and mayhem." —Thomas Pluck, author of"S.W. Lauden cranks the action in a contemporary treasure hunt following a coked-out, hell-raising mama from the South up the East coast to a town dominated by pirates both legitimate and phony. Suspense and betrayal lurk on every page as Lauden brings this dizzying cliffhanger to a raucous conclusion."—Alec Cizak, editor, Pulp Modern."A runaway read that takes you on a pulp treasure grab with only that crazy-as-hell couple you knew from high school leading the way. Well, that crazy-as-hell couple I knew from high school—can't speak for you. Margaritaville noir that's full of sex, drugs and Shayna and Tommy goodness." —Mike McCrary, author ofand' moody atmosphere, gritty characters and salty, authentic world all come together in a fast-paced tale of pirate noir that is not for the faint of heart. With his new novel that is as raw as it is fun, S.W. Lauden brings a surprising, unforgettable voice to the contemporary crime scene." —Steph Post, author ofMeet the Author …S.W. Lauden is the author of the Tommy & Shayna crime capers, includingand. He also writes the Greg Salem mystery series, including, and. His short fiction has been published by Shotgun Honey, Out of the Gutter, Akashic Books, Short Stack Books and Crimespree Magazine. He lives in Los Angeles. Visit his website at SWLauden.com.About Down & Out Books …Founded in 2011, Down & Out Books ( DownAndOutBooks.com ) is an independent publisher of award-winning literary and crime fiction based in Tampa, Florida. For more information about the book, or to request an interview with the author, contact lance@downandoutbooks.com