Major Insurance Issues Fail in Florida Legislative Session

 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The Florida Legislature ended its 2017 session this week three days late – and without passing most of the major insurance-related bills.  These include Assignment of Benefits reform, Workers' Compensation reform as mandated by the state Supreme Court, and No-Fault Personal Injury Protection automobile insurance reform.  What went wrong?  Host Lisa Miller, a former Florida deputy insurance commissioner, takes the guest microphone in the latest episode of The Florida Insurance Roundup podcast here (http://bit.ly/2qY7PvP )to explain what happened, share the backstory on some of the negotiations, and offer her insight on what's needed to make these policy reforms a reality in next year's legislative session.

Links and Resources Mentioned in This Episode

+ Bill Watch - 2017 Legislative Session Wrap-up (http://lisamillerassociates.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/5.8.17-Bill-Watch-hb-edits-FINAL.pdf) (http://bit.ly/BillWatch2017 )

The Florida Insurance Roundup from Lisa Miller & Associates, was created to bring Florida residents and seasoned insurance professionals alike the latest developments in Property & Casualty, Healthcare, Workers' Compensation, and Surplus Lines insurance from around the Sunshine State. Subscribe to (http://lisamillerassociates.podomatic.com/rss2.xml) The Florida Insurance Roundup podcast here. (http://lisamillerassociates.podomatic.com/rss2.xml )

Source:Lisa Miller & Associates
Email:***@teledirections.com Email Verified
Florida Insurance, Florida Legislature, Lisa Miller & Associates
Insurance
Tallahassee - Florida - United States
