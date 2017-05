Major Insurance Issues Fail in Florida Legislative Session

Contact

The Florida Legislature ended its 2017 session this week three days late – and without passing most of the major insurance-related bills. These include Assignment of Benefits reform, Workers' Compensation reform as mandated by the state Supreme Court, and No-Fault Personal Injury Protection automobile insurance reform. What went wrong? Host Lisa Miller, a former Florida deputy insurance commissioner, takes the guest microphone in the latest episode of podcast to explain what happened, share the backstory on some of the negotiations, and offer her insight on what's needed to make these policy reforms a reality in next year's legislative session.