News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Major Insurance Issues Fail in Florida Legislative Session
Links and Resources Mentioned in This Episode
+ Bill Watch - 2017 Legislative Session Wrap-up (http://lisamillerassociates.com/
The Florida Insurance Roundup from Lisa Miller & Associates, was created to bring Florida residents and seasoned insurance professionals alike the latest developments in Property & Casualty, Healthcare, Workers' Compensation, and Surplus Lines insurance from around the Sunshine State. Subscribe to (http://lisamillerassociates.podomatic.com/
Contact
Harvey Bennett | TeleDirections
***@teledirections.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse