Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
111098765


AmpliVox Technology Helps Engage Audiences for Celebration of Cultures

Strategic Use of Portable Sound Equipment from AmpliVox Supports Live Performances in Noisy Venue
 
 
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- When the Village of Northbrook's Community Relations Commission invited the public for a celebration of international cultures on April 23, AmpliVox Sound Systems donated its equipment and expertise to help make the event a success. Over 500 guests filled the large gym at the North Suburban YMCA, a space filled with food service, live performances, and conversation. In this lively, chaotic setting, portable PA systems from AmpliVox created clear, full-coverage sound for presentations, entertainment, and announcements.

AmpliVox's professional team designed a sound system strategy to overcome the challenges of the large, noisy space. AmpliVox's SW915 Digital Audio Travel Partner units was connected to an S9190 four-channel Wireless Microphone Receiver, which also supported several strategically placed wireless microphones. The SW915 also provided a built-in CD player and other inputs for computers and smartphones, so performers could easily play their music directly through the system. For balanced coverage, an S1297 Wireless Companion Speaker was positioned on the far side of the stage and was interfaced wirelessly with the SW915. The combination of the SW915 and S1297 provided power sound amplification that reached all  corners of the busy venue.

"We are always delighted to partner with community organizations to enhance their large-scale events," noted Don Roth, AmpliVox CEO. "Great sound amplification improves the engagement, communication, and enjoyment of events for everyone involved. The Northbrook Celebration of Cultures Faire was filled with music, dance, and excitement, and we were proud to help bring the community together for this very meaningful international experience."

Learn more about AmpliVox portable sound systems at http://ampli.com.

About AmpliVox

AmpliVox ® Sound Systems products are predominantly made in the USA, meet stringent CE standards, and come with a warranty up to 12 years.  AmpliVox ® Sound Systems offers an extensive range of superior quality, simple to operate, and reliable electronics, including our new integrated multi-media furniture line, to provide maximum satisfaction and ensure a crystal clear message.  AmpliVox was named Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year in recognition of its outstanding company values.  AmpliVox products are compliant with the California Environmental Protection Agency Air Resources Board (CARB) (http://www.ampli.com/environmental/carb-compliance.aspx) and our PA systems and lecterns are manufactured to be RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substance) and WEEE (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment) Compliant. Visit http://www.ampli.com for more information.

Source:AmpliVox Sound Systems
