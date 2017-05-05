 
Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
111098765


Lake Lawn Resort to offer daily entertainment on Memorial Day weekend

 
 
DELAVAN, Wis. - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- WHAT: Guests and local residents can spend Memorial Day weekend on the shores of Delavan Lake during Lake Lawn Resort's four-day celebration. From live music and outdoor activities to a lakeside lawn party and pig roast, there is no better way to kick off the summer season than a visit to Lake Lawn Resort.

WHEN: Friday, May 26 – Monday, May 29

WHERE: Lake Lawn Resort

         2400 E. Geneva St.

         Delavan, WI 5311

Live Musical Entertainment

Diners in the Frontier Restaurant can enjoy their decadent meals while listening to soft tunes and melodies by local favorites Brian Fictum on Friday and Terry Sweet on Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. Guests can gather around the resort's bonfire pits on Saturday evening from 7 to 11 p.m. to hear music from Gil Surf before heading over to the Lookout Bar & Eatery for a high-energy performance by Kevin Kennedy from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Triple D will round out the live entertainment on Sunday on the lawn from 12 to 4 p.m.

Outdoor Family Fun

Daily recreational activities will be offered all weekend long, which include: paddle boarding, limbo and hula hoop contests, a tic-tac-toe relay, a bag toss tournament, Quittage, sand volleyball, an obstacle course, scavenger hunt, homerun derby, giant Jenga, Lightning and Bingo. Laser tag will be offered daily for $10 per child, as well as lakeside mini golf for just $5 per person. Plus, the kid-friendly movie, "Sing", will air in the Great Room on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Lakeside Lawn Party & Pig Roast

Lake Lawn Resort's annual Lawn Party & Pig Roast will return Sunday afternoon from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Director of Culinary Operations, David Ross, and his team of culinary professionals will craft a classic American buffet, featuring: potato, pasta and fruit salads, pork sandwiches, BBQ chicken, bratwurst burgers, baked beans, cornbread muffins, berry shortcake, brownies and Lake Lawn Resort's infamous pink lemonade. Children can enjoy face paintings and balloon creations from 2 to 5 p.m. The cookout is open to the public, with tickets just $25 for adults, $15 for children ages 4-12 and free for children three an under.

Make the Most of Memorial Day Weekend

Lake Lawn Resort is offering the Memorial Day Weekend overnight package for families wanting to make the most of their extended weekend. Packages for a family of four start at $269 for Sunday night only, $449 for two nights, and $549 for three nights. The package includes unlimited mini golf all weekend long and admission to the Lakeside Lawn Party & Pig Roast on Sunday. Each family will also receive one ticket per child to use during the lawn party for either a complimentary face painting or balloon from a caricature artist.

# # #

About Lake Lawn Resort

The locally owned Lake Lawn Resort is a full-service leisure getaway, family retreat and convention facility on 250 wooded acres in Wisconsin's Geneva Lakes region. Lake Lawn Resort has been operating for more than 130 years and is the only property of its kind, just 90 minutes from Chicago and within 60 minutes of Milwaukee, Madison and Rockford. Lake Lawn Resort prides itself on having the preeminent selection of luxury guest rooms and suites, 271 in total. Rooms are complemented by 22 meeting venues overlooking Delavan Lake and amenities ranging from a lakeside 18-hole golf course and the full-service Calladora Spa to a tennis court, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, 165-slip marina, kid's activity center, miniature golf, and watersport rentals like paddle boards and kayaks, as well as jet skis, pontoons and speed boats. For more information, visit http://www.LakeLawnResort.com or call 800.338.5253.

Brienne Schaefer
Lake Lawn Resort
