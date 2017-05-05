News By Tag
Now Available from Down & Out Books: RESURRECTION MALL by Dana King
"Dana King brings such a gritty realism to his crime novels that each new entry in this series is something to look forward to," said Eric Campbell, Publisher of Down & Out Books.
About RESURRECTION MALL …
As if things aren't bad enough in Penns River, development and funding of a new religious-themed mall grinds to a halt when heavily-armed assassins cut down five leaders of the town's fledgling drug trade while eating lunch in the food court. The television minister behind the mall has associates not normally associated with a ministry, outside drug gangs may be muscling into town, and the local mob boss could have an angle of his own. The cops have this and all the usual local activity to contend with in a story that extends beyond the borders of Penns River.
Praise for RESURRECTION MALL …
"Dana King's Resurrection Mall is a patchwork of desperation from a depressed river town written with genuine style and grit." —Reed Farrel Coleman, New York Times bestselling author of What You Break
"Another thoughtful, taut, suspense filled novel from one of America's best new writers, the great Dana King." —Adrian McKinty, author of the Sean Duffy trilogies
"Resurrection Mall is a brilliant crime novel that deserves to win every award in sight. One of the best of the year." —Tim Hallinan, author of the Poke Rafferty, Junior Bender, and Simeon Grist mystery series.
"Dana King's Resurrection Mall draws you in from the beginning, like sipping a fine single malt that opens wonderfully in the glass and you have to keep sipping until the end. King has a skillful grasp on character and dialogue, and that, along with his rock-solid police procedure, makes for a gripping, authentic read. I am a big fan of the Penns River series, and I want more." —David Swinson, author of The Second Girl.
"Along with Worst Enemies and Grind Joint, Resurrection Mall elevates Dana King's masterful Penns River crime series into the best hard-nosed police procedural since TV's The Wire. Fun, gripping and thought-provoking, this third entry firmly plants ace Detective Ben 'Doc' Dougherty in the ring with heavyweight crime-stoppers Elvis Cole, Alex Cross and Jack Reacher. All of King's characters burst with no-nonsense, rural Pennsylvania life, but the author dives deepest into the most realistic and engaging crew of municipal cops I've encountered since Joseph Wambaugh. Don't miss it!" —Jack Getze, author and Fiction Editor for Spinetingler Magazine.
"Complex characters, smooth dialogue and a hell of a plot make this one a winner. Rest easy, Ross Macdonald. The torch has been passed." —Terrence McCauley, author of Sympathy for the Devil and A Murder of Crows.
Meet the Author …
Dana King has two Shamus Awards nominations from the Private Eye Writers of America for his Nick Forte novels A Small Sacrifice and The Man in the Window. A classically-
You can follow Dana's thoughts on writing, books, and movies through his blog One Bite at a Time, at danaking.blogspot.com. He lives in near seclusion at an undisclosed location in Maryland with The Beloved Spouse.
About Down & Out Books …
Founded in 2011, Down & Out Books (DownAndOutBooks.com) is an independent publisher of award-winning literary and crime fiction based in Tampa, Florida. For more information about the book, or to request an interview with the author, contact lance@downandoutbooks.com.
Contact
Lance Wright
***@downandoutbooks.com
End
