The Beyond Food Journey: Focusing on Sustainability, Transparency & Health

MIT launches the first Beyond Food Bootcamp in Taiwan, September 10-15, 2017
 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- MIT Bootcamps is taking a bold, new step forward in the entrepreneurship and innovation journey by announcing the Beyond Food bootcamp at Taipei's vibrant creative hub, Songshan Cultural and Creative Park.

MIT will select participants (bootcampers) from around the world for the first MIT Beyond Food Bootcamp in Taipei, Taiwan, September 10-15, 2017. Focusing on key areas of sustainability, transparency and health, the MIT Bootcamps convenes entrepreneurs and innovators from around the world to learn and practice the innovation framework taught by MIT faculty and MIT-trained mentors. Mentors include:

•          Jeff Anderson, COO, Manus Biosynthesis
•          Leonardo Bonanni, Founder & CEO, Sourcemap
•          Terence Chia, Social Entrepreneur
•          Luciano da Silveira Araujo, CEO, Elio Tecnologia

Admissions to the MIT Beyond Food Bootcamp is highly selective and based on the following five criteria: rigor, initiative, contribution to community, team & cultural fit and entrepreneurship potential.

The final deadline for application is July 1, 2017 and all applications must be submitted through http://bootcamp.mit.edu/entrepreneurship/beyondfood/

For general inquiries and information, please email bootcamp@mit.edu.

Andrew Ngui
