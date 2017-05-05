News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Beyond Food Journey: Focusing on Sustainability, Transparency & Health
MIT launches the first Beyond Food Bootcamp in Taiwan, September 10-15, 2017
MIT will select participants (bootcampers)
• Jeff Anderson, COO, Manus Biosynthesis
• Leonardo Bonanni, Founder & CEO, Sourcemap
• Terence Chia, Social Entrepreneur
• Luciano da Silveira Araujo, CEO, Elio Tecnologia
Admissions to the MIT Beyond Food Bootcamp is highly selective and based on the following five criteria: rigor, initiative, contribution to community, team & cultural fit and entrepreneurship potential.
The final deadline for application is July 1, 2017 and all applications must be submitted through http://bootcamp.mit.edu/
For general inquiries and information, please email bootcamp@mit.edu.
Contact
Andrew Ngui
***@mit.edu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse