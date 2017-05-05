 
Angie DiDomenico President-Elect of the Association of Legal Administrators Nutmeg Chapter

 
 
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Angie DiDomenico, Manager of Legal Administration at the law firm of Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C. was recently elected as President-Elect of the Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) Nutmeg Chapter. She will serve a two-year term as president-elect before assuming the presidency of the ALA Nutmeg Chapter.

Ms. DiDomenico joined the ALA in 2001 and has previously served the organization as treasurer, president-elect, president and past president. In addition to her role as president-elect, she currently serves on the By-Laws Committee, the Education Committee and New Haven Roundtables. Ms. DiDomenico values the wealth of resources within the organization, and is active in both planning and participating in the many educational offerings and networking opportunities the organization provides.

Firm members serve in leadership positions with many professional, education, and community organizations in Connecticut, locally and state-wide. Ms. DiDomenico's participation in ALA is reflective of Neubert, Pepe & Monteith's support of professional engagement and a commitment to the community in which they serve.

About Neubert, Pepe & Monteith

Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C. is a general practice law firm located in New Haven, Connecticut with offices in Fairfield, Connecticut and White Plains, New York (www.npmlaw.com). Our team of twenty-seven attorneys possesses the exceptional legal and professional skills required to meet clients' objectives. The team's depth, talent, and dedication to client success allows Neubert, Pepe & Monteith to better serve clients locally and nationally.

Adrian Sterling
Source:
Angie DiDomenico, Assoc Legal Administrators, ALA Nutmeg Chapter
Industry:Legal
New Haven - Connecticut - United States
