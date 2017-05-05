Inaugural Queens Day in Albany a Major Success

Queens Day 2017

-- The Queens Chamber of Commerce, Queens Borough President Melinda Katz, Queens businesses along with the Queens Delegations of the New York State Senate and Assembly joined together on Monday for a special showcase in Albany of the culture, tourism and economic development of our great borough.Throughout the day, there were legislative meetings between groups of Queens-based businesses and Queens Legislators. The day concluded that evening, where there was a reception at the Hart Lounge in the Egg. The reception featured food and beverage businesses from all over Queens, including a display of favorite Queens dining establishments, among them…list from the attached, It was a multicultural celebration that highlighted the diverse cultures and cuisines of Queens. It was a full day of seeing sights of the Capitol as well as hearing the voices of the people of Queens. Steinway and Sons of Queens provided a Spirio high resolution player piano for the entertainment for the event.All State-wide elected officials were invited and there was a large turnout from Queens as well as from our electeds in Albany. It was a full court press with the support and involvement of the Long Island City Partnership, Greater Jamaica Development Corp and the Queens Economic Development Corp; among others. This event highlighted the culture, tourism, and economic development of our great borough"It truly was an honor to organize and run the first Queens Day in Albany. The outpouring of support from the Queens delegation in the Assembly and Senate of the Queens Chamber was incredible along with a full contingent from Queens Borough President Melinda Katz's office," said Thomas J. Grech, Executive Director of the Queens Chamber of Commerce.After a long day, everyone gathered for a reception at The Egg - The Hart Lounge to celebrate Queens in its culture and diversity. Having Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul, Senate President John Flanagan, Speaker Carl Heastie join us at the evening reception made it the perfect conclusion to the day," said Grech.Sponsors included:10 Below Ice CreamZum Stammtisch Pork StoreT-Swirl CrepeCasconJoes SicilianMadelaine ChocolatesLady M ConfectionsDumpling GalaxyQueens IncubatorResorts WorldPesso Italian IcesPaleo FactoryWonton FoodsMurray's CheeseBagel ClubDoughnut PlantCabanaMirchBocaitoMediterranean GrillSmokehouse (the Door)SingleCutFinbackBig AliceWine Room of Forest HillsUtopia BagelsTortilleria Nixtamal