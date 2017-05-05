 
Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
111098765

Eric J. Stockman Presents at ACI Advanced Forum on Obstetric Malpractice Claims

Attorney Stockman presents, "Jury Trial Techniques: Explaining Difficult Medical Terms to Juries and Advancing Successful Techniques and Trial Tactics to Make a Winning Argument."
 
 
Eric J. Stockman
Eric J. Stockman
 
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Eric J. Stockman, Principal, of Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C. will present on, "Jury Trial Techniques: Explaining Difficult Medical Terms to Juries and Advancing Successful Techniques and Trial Tactics to Make a Winning Argument" at the American Conference Institute's (ACI) 16th Annual Advanced Forum on Obstetric Malpractice Claims. Mr. Stockman joins attorneys Bruce Habian and William Cunningham for a panel discussion at the conference. The conference is regularly attended by plaintiff and defense lawyers, doctors, nurses, risk managers, and insurance industry professionals.

The panel's presentation will demonstrate how to make technical aspects of obstetrical care understandable to a lay jury. The panel will show how simplifying terms and using demonstrative exhibits can aid in the presentation of a case. Mr. Stockman's focus is on the use of technology, such as the iPad and Trial Pad. He will discuss the role of fetal monitor strips and labor and delivery flow sheets, reviewing how the Trial Pad app can display them effectively.

Attorney Stockman specializes in the litigation of complex medical, commercial and personal injury cases. From the claims stage through trial, he navigates his clients to successful resolution in controversies of all sizes. He has particular expertise in big-damages personal injury claims, and is often called upon to represent hospitals, doctors and local practice groups in birth injury and wrongful death claims.

About Neubert, Pepe & Monteith

Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C. is a general practice law firm located in New Haven, Connecticut with offices in Fairfield, Connecticut and White Plains, New York (www.npmlaw.com). Our team of twenty-seven attorneys possesses the exceptional legal and professional skills required to meet clients' objectives. The team's depth, talent, and dedication to client success allows Neubert, Pepe & Monteith to better serve clients locally and nationally.

