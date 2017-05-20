News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for New England Rocks: Historic Geological Wonders
Local authors Michael J. Vieira & J. North Conway will be available to sign copies of book
Local authors Michael J. Vieira & J. North Conway will be available to sign copies of book
The North Dartmouth Barnes & Noble will be hosting a book signing for New England Rocks: Historic Geological Wonders on Saturday, May 20th at 2:00p.m. Authors Michael J. Vieira and J. North Conway will be available to sign copies. Stop by to get your copy of this local history book signed!
About the Book:
New England is a rocky, rugged region. Its towns are marked by stone walls and its cities anchored by native granite and marble buildings. Historically significant boulders, many with Native American as well as colonial and neo-pagan origins, attract tourists from around the world. Some are formations that are complex in shape, form and significance, while others contain enigmatic messages, meanings and intriguing characteristics. Learn more about the famous sites like Plymouth Rock, the Old Man of the Mountain and the Sleeping Giant, as well as the lesser-known such as Profile Rock, Dighton Rock and Slate Rock. Authors Michael J. Vieira and J. North Conway examine the history, the legends and the people associated with forty-five notable geological wonders.
About the Authors:
Dr. Michael J. Vieira retired in 2013 after serving as associate vice-president for academic affairs at Bristol Community College in Fall River, Massachusetts, since 2008. Prior to this, he was dean of business and information management, also at BCC, for five years. Mike earned a PhD from Capella University, a BA and MAT from Bridgewater State College and a CAGS from Rhode Island College, as well as certifications from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
J. North Conway is the author of thirteen books, including a quartet of books about New York City during the Gilded Age: King of Heists, The Big Policeman, Bag of Bones and Queen of Thieves. Other works include American Literary: Fifty Books That Define Our Culture and Ourselves and The Cape Cod Canal: Breaking Through the Bared and Bended Arm.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
392 State Road Route 6
North Dartmouth, MA 02747
When: Saturday, May 20th, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse