News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
BreezPro Fidget Spinner Goes on Sale for Mother's Day
G&H Global LLC, the company behind the high-quality and top-performing spinners, has long been passionate in delivering only the best products and services to its customers. Thus, their withstanding policy on customer satisfaction will be applied on all orders under the BreezPro brand. Here wherein, customers who are not 100% satisfied with their purchase may simply return their item and receive their full money back, without questions asked.
The company also reminds the public to take advantage of the said sale as time and stocks are limited. Their marketing manager, Tom Huston, said: "We invite everyone, mothers, and non-mothers, to buy our white fidget spinner while it's on a big sale. It's the perfect fidget spinner for starters, and supplies are running out fast. So, hurry!"
Introduced only in the second quarter of April 2017, BreezPro continues to conquer the competitive world of fidget toys, particularly spinners, and hopes to be the better option for both children and adults. It aims to provide its users better focus and learning and to improve the performance of individuals with ADD, ADHD, and Autism.
Furthermore, the fidget spinners can relieve stress (https://www.breezpro.com/
From its original price of $16.72, customers may now acquire the White BreezPro Fidget Spinner (https://www.amazon.com/
Contact
G&H Global LLC
***@breezpro.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse