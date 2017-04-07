 
BreezPro Fidget Spinner Goes on Sale for Mother's Day

 
 
Get the White BreezPro Fidget Spinner for only $10.87
BAYSIDE, N.Y. - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The recently launched BreezPro Fidget Spinner will go on a special sale starting on May 11, 2017, in line with this year's celebration of Mother's Day. A 35% discount will be granted on the brand's premium White Spinner until Mother's Day itself, May 14, 2017.

G&H Global LLC, the company behind the high-quality and top-performing spinners, has long been passionate in delivering only the best products and services to its customers. Thus, their withstanding policy on customer satisfaction will be applied on all orders under the BreezPro brand. Here wherein, customers who are not 100% satisfied with their purchase may simply return their item and receive their full money back, without questions asked.

The company also reminds the public to take advantage of the said sale as time and stocks are limited. Their marketing manager, Tom Huston, said: "We invite everyone, mothers, and non-mothers, to buy our white fidget spinner while it's on a big sale. It's the perfect fidget spinner for starters, and supplies are running out fast. So, hurry!"

Introduced only in the second quarter of April 2017, BreezPro continues to conquer the competitive world of fidget toys, particularly spinners, and hopes to be the better option for both children and adults. It aims to provide its users better focus and learning and to improve the performance of individuals with ADD, ADHD, and Autism.

Furthermore, the fidget spinners can relieve stress (https://www.breezpro.com/single-post/2017/04/07/How-Fidge...) by acting as a medium where you can divert your anxiety and nerves into. It relaxes and calms its user, satisfying the need of restless moving and fidgeting. It is equipped with a Silicon Nitride (Si3N4) hybrid ceramic bearing, guaranteeing an average spinning time of 3 minutes or even more, depending on the amount of force used.

From its original price of $16.72, customers may now acquire the White BreezPro Fidget Spinner (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XB9CMRH) for only $10.87. And interested shoppers may use the promo code "HX65UFLI" to claim their discount, only at Amazon.com.

