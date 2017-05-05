 
Industry News





Lab Theater Presents 55 and Over

A Brand-New Comedy About "55 and Over" Community – May 26, 27, & 28
 
 
The Laboratory Theater of Florida
The Laboratory Theater of Florida
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida presents 55 and Over by local playwright Zalman Velvel. In this comedy, unfortunate circumstances have led seventy-five-year-old Moe to eviction from his apartment in the Tidewater Housing Cooperative. He's on social security and can no longer afford both rent and his expensive heart medicine. After pleading with the retirement community manager and sleeping on the couch of next door neighbor, the surprises begin, one after another.

Moe's 30-year-old grandson, Bobby, pays a visit with his 17-year-old pregnant girlfriend, Ariella, who is ready to deliver any day. They are homeless and the co-op does not allow anyone to stay there unless they are 55 and over. As the characters are forced to live together, the audience won't know until the very end whether they will stay together or separate.

The show stars Dave Yudowitz (The Last Days of Judas Iscariot, The Diary of Anne Frank), Holly Hagan (Sirens, Stage Kiss), Mike Dinko (Play On!, An Empty Plate in the Cafe du Grand Boeuf), Todd Fleck (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Glengarry Glen Ross), and Cindy Hile who makes her Lab Theater debut. Stella Ruiz directs.

55 AND OVER has a limited run, with performances on May 26 and 27 at 8 p.m. and May 28 at 2 p.m. Individual show ticket online pricing: $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, military and students (does not include service fees). For season ticket holders, this show is included as part of the 2016-2017 Season Pass. For more information for all shows and events, please call the theater at (239) 218-0481 or visit http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2914186. The Laboratory Theater of Florida is located in the River District at 1634 Woodford Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901.

ABOUT THE LABORATORY THEATER OF FLORIDA:

The Laboratory Theater of Florida, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is dedicated to the promotion of the performing arts, through live performance, education, community outreach, experimentation, and the development of ensemble work. The company features ensemble productions, produces classic works, takes artistic risks, and features and challenges local performers of various skill levels. For more information, visitLaboratoryTheaterFlorida.com.
