Protect your Network from Outages caused by Surge Voltages

-- Perle Systems, a global provider of device networking hardware, today announced the launch of Surge Protectors for equipment connected over CAT5/6 or SHDSL Telco interfaces.Surge voltage can wreak havoc on network uptime. Whether it is caused by lightning strikes, switching electromagnetic pulse (SEMP) or electrostatic discharges (ESD), it can be the bane of any Network Administrator. Accurate information about the cost of surge damage is unclear. However, data from insurance companies name lightning strikes as the single biggest cause of equipment failure in industrial facilities, commercial buildings and homes.explains John Feeney, Chief Operating Officer at Perle Systems.The DT-LAN-CAT6 Data Line SPD protects highspeed data transmission of expensive wired, wireless and PoE equipment without affecting the signal at network speeds of up to 10 Gbps.The DT-TELE-SHDSL Surge Protector was designed to meet the special requirements of SHDSL data transmission for maximum data security with minimum signal attenuation.Learn more about Surge Protectors ( https://www.perle.com/ products/surge- protectors/index.shtml ).