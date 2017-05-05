 
Religious Studies Class Features Scientology

On April 25th representatives from the Church of Scientology delivered a presentation on Scientology to 13 students of the Religious Studies Class at St. Petersburg College, Seminole campus.
 
 
CLEARWATER, Fla. - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Ms. Amber Skjelset, one of the Scientology representatives and the Manager of the Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater, spoke of her upbringing, her interest in Scientology from a young age and her tenure working with the Church for the past 20 years. She included how it benefited her, providing her with a clear understanding of life.

"Scientology comes from the Greek word, 'scio' which means 'knowledge,' and 'logos' meaning, 'the study of.'  Thus, it is 'the study of knowledge'. Scientology contains practical solutions to real life problems," Ms. Skjelset explained to the class,

Ms. Skjelset showed the class several videos from the Scientology website which provided a visual overview of the religious services, beliefs and social betterment activities the Church of Scientology engages in.

The next speaker was Ms. Glendy Goodsell – the Executive Director of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers (VMs) of Florida.

Ms. Goodsell spoke of the activities the VMs have been involved with in the Tampa Bay area, such as neighborhood clean ups, installing smoke detectors in underserved areas and working with the Red Cross. She also showed the class a video which underscored the basics of "The Technology of Study" elucidated by Scientology founder, L. Ron Hubbard on the barriers to learning and simple solutions to remedy them.

One student summed up the talk by saying, "Wow! This was a very original and interesting kind of talk. In all the different subjects that I am studying, religious studies classes are always the best!"

For more information about Scientology, or visiting the Information Center please contact, Ms. Amber Skjelset, at 727-467-6966 or e-mail her at amber@cos.flag.org.

About the Church of Scientology:

The Scientology religious philosophy was founded by L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, in 167 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this.

For more information please visit http://www.scientology-fso.org/

Source:Church of Scientology
Email:***@cos.flag.org Email Verified
Tags:Scientology College
Industry:Religion
Location:Clearwater - Florida - United States
