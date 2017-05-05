News By Tag
TRI Pointe Homes® Introduces HomeSmart™ at Three Premiere Bay Area Neighborhoods
Slate and Onyx at Jordan Ranch in Dublin and Coopers Place in Livermore are the newest TRI Pointe Homes neighborhoods in Northern California to utilize HomeSmart technology.
LivingSmart in its entirety is all about health and well being for you and your family, as well as the planet. HomeSmart is a state-of-the-
HomeSmart covers three main categories: comfort and control, access and security and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Comfort and Control - Save energy at home or while you're away with the use of your smart phone or tablet. Everything from temperature, lighting and much more may be controlled with a tap of a button.
Access and Security – Control access and securely monitor who's coming and going right from your smart device. Stay connected to your home security whether at home or on the go.
Wi-Fi Connectivity – Of course none of this would mean anything if you couldn't stay connected. Your home comes pre-wired for an optional wireless access point to ensure that whether you're controlling your connected smart devices or streaming your favorite shows, your signal always stays strong.
Visit Slate and Onyx at Jordan Ranch in Dublin or Coopers Place in Livermore and tour the professional decorated model homes to see what HomeSmart can do for you!
TRI Pointe Homes
With a growing number of new-home communities throughout Northern California, TRI Pointe Homes, Inc., headquartered in Irvine, California, is one of the top 10 largest public homebuilders by equity market capitalization in the United States. TRI Pointe Homes Northern California received 14 Eliant Homebuyers' Choice Awards for excellence in customer satisfaction and named 2016 Builder of the Year by Builder & Developer Magazine.
The company designs, constructs and sells innovative single-family homes and condominiums through its portfolio of six quality brands, which include Maracay Homes of Arizona; Pardee Homes of California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes of Washington; Trendmaker Homes of Texas; TRI Pointe Homes of California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes of Washington DC and Virginia. Additional information is available at www.tripointehomes/
Find Jordan Ranch
Jordan Ranch is located at 2070 Confidence Way, Dublin, CA, 94568. For information, call 925-263-9200 or visit https://www.TRIPointeHomes.com/
Find Coopers Place
Coopers Place is located at 1823 Barcelona Street in Livermore, CA, 94550. For information, call 925-243-7995 visit https://www.tripointehomes.com/
Exclusively represented by TRI Pointe Homes. CalBRE License # 02025660. Prices, terms and availability subject to change without notice.
