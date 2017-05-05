News By Tag
Auguste Cryogenics Enters Agreement with Taylor-Wharton as Exclusive Distributor of Liquid Cylinders
The liquid cylinder lineup includes a range of operating pressures and storage capacities that are designed and built to EN 1251-2:2000 and carry a Declaration of Conformity according to Annex IV of Directive 2010/35/EU and for the Type Approval according to ADR/RID 2013, all liquid cylinders will be designated with the CE mark. The rugged all-stainless steel construction is reinforced by a full circle shock-mount ring to prevent fatigue throughout the cylinder's service life. Each liquid cylinder has a premium vacuum integrity that is backed by a 5 year warranty.
Since the acquisition of Taylor-Wharton's European operations last fall, Auguste Cryogenics has entered a phase of extended expansion in the biomedical and industrial gas markets. "By partnering with Taylor-Wharton, our company strengthens its product offerings as we continue to find new ways to serve our customers," said Bobby Cushman, President of Auguste Cryogenics. "We are committed to providing our customers greater access to high quality cryogenic products and we will invest in technology and relationships that allow us to provide best of industry solutions and cryogenic systems."
Eric Rottier, Chairman and CEO of Taylor-Wharton continued, "This distribution agreement with Auguste Cryogenics provides continuity of supply for our liquid cylinder product line in Europe, Russia and Israel as was in place previously with Taylor-Wharton's European operations. August Cryogenics will maintain inventory in Germany as well as provide customer support to the regions."
About Auguste Cryogenics
Auguste Cryogenics acquired Taylor-Wharton International's European Operations which includes a cryogenic pressure vessel manufacturing facility, Taylor-Wharton Slovakia s.r.o., and the related warehouse/office complex of Taylor-Wharton Germany GmbH in 2016. From the ISO 9001 manufacturing hub of Taylor-Wharton Slovakia s.r.o., the company produces Bulk and Microbulk cryogenic storage vessels up to 350,000 liters and modular piping skids serving the industrial gas and energy markets. The company's packaged gas distribution center is strategically located in Husum, Germany near a large international port. The German facility serves as the Western European sales office and the company's product development workplace.
Contact us at www.augustecryogenics.com or by phone @ +421 55 72 77 128.
About Taylor-Wharton
Taylor-Wharton ("TW") produces a comprehensive range of cryogenic storage and transportation equipment for Industrial Gas, Life Science, & LNG applications. Atmospheric Bulk Tanks, MicroBulk Vessels, Liquid Cylinders, Beverage Carbonation, Vacuum Jacketed CO2 Bulk Vessels, Hydrogen Bulk Storage, Mobile Delivery Units, Vacuum-Insulated Piping, & Vaporizers are manufactured for Industrial Gas & Life Science markets, along with ISO Containers, Fuel Tanks & Systems, and Transport Vessels for LNG applications. Tracing its roots to 1742, TW is now celebrating its 275th Anniversary in 2017.
Contact TW at www.twcryo.com or by phone @ +1 (251) 643-3024
Bobby Cushman
***@augustecryogenics.com
