PPGJ Founder Holds Community Celebration to Fund Leadership Book for Children

 
 
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute (PPGJ) founder and CEO, Dr. Artika Tyner, announced that the organization's Community Celebration and Silent Auction to fund its children's book project will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2017. The event will take place from 1-3 p.m. at the Highland Park Senior High School, located at 1015 Snelling Ave. S. in St. Paul, MN.

"All proceeds from the event will be used to fund our children's book project," said Tyner. "The book title is "Making a Difference: The Story of Miss Freedom Fighter, Esquire."

During the event, educators that are planting the seeds of social change will be honored. The celebration will include a free book giveaway, silent auction and family-friendly activities. Attendees will have the opportunity to bid on items that includes Half Price bookstore cards, along with those for Noodles & Company, a free month of YogaFit, a one night guestroom at LPM and a $20 card for Eggy's.

The book project is designed to empower students, help guide them in making a positive impact on the world, develop leadership skills, and pursue their educational goals. Individuals can pre-order an autographed copy (http://artikatyner.com/miss-freedom-fighter-esq/) that will be delivered in the autumn of 2017.

The book promotes youth literacy, cultural awareness and leadership development. The PPGJ will distribute 1,000 copies of the book around the world during a special tour beginning in St. Paul, MN and ending in Ghana. "Making a Difference: The Story of Miss Freedom Fighter, Esquire" provides youth with an example of how looking to their past can help them make a difference in the present and into the future.

The PPGJ celebration provides individuals who value social change and justice with an opportunity to support a literacy promotion project with a global impact. Literacy is an essential building block that helps students learn analytical and problem solving skills needed in a globalized world, yet only 11 percent of children's books feature characters of diversity. "The Story of Miss Freedom Fighter, Esquire" provides a source of inspiration and a mirror for multi-culturalism.

The Community Celebration and Silent Auction to be held by the PPGJ provide individuals with an opportunity to support a youth education project (https://www.facebook.com/plantingpeoplegrowingjustice/) in multiple communities around the world. All funds raised during the celebration will be utilized for distribution of the book "Making a Difference: The Story of Miss Freedom Fighter, Esquire" to increase literacy levels and support the development of leadership abilities.

About Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute

Launched in 2014 by Dr. Artika Tyner, the PPGJ provides a platform for the initiation of social change, cultivation of collective leadership, and promotion of public policy advocacy. The organization's goal is to challenge 10,000 leaders worldwide to make a difference in their communities.

Planting People Growing Justice
Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Inst. News
