News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Bringing a new approach to the UAE parking industry
The 3rd Annual Smart Parking UAE conference will bring a fresh approach to government authorities who will share their experiences at every stage of implementation.
This specialised conference will focus on the design, optimisation, and management of car parks and parking facilities in the UAE.
The 3rd Annual Smart Parking UAE conference will bring a fresh approach to government authorities who will share their experiences at every stage of implementation.
UAE is heavily investing in smart parking technology
· Mega projects and infrastructure developments leading to Dubai Expo 2020 and associated opportunities for smart parking technology.
· Supporting Dubai's smart city initiatives, Dubai has adopted a lot of robotics for parking across the hospitality sector including Conrad Hotel and Ibn Battuta Mall.
· RTA has implemented numerous street parking projects including streamlining paid parking management, to meet the high demand for parking spaces and encourage people to use public transport.
· Sharjah has recently implemented SMS parking initiatives
Smart Parking UAE will provide the UAE market with a refreshed programme highlighting some of the most innovative solutions related to big data and smart parking analytics, security and user experience. The event will gather government representatives and industry stakeholders to discuss topics such as crowd control and pedestrian requirements for on-street and off-street parking.
For further information about the conference, please visit www.smartparkinguae.com
There are currently sponsorship opportunities available for manufacturers and solution providers to showcase their products and services. You can contact lara.makdessi@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse