News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Reconstructive Foot Surgery for Rheumatoid Arthritis
The signs and symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis generally include warm, swollen joints which become tender. Stiffness is also another sign of rheumatoid arthritis, particularly in the first morning hours or after a period of restful inactivity.
These symptoms generally begin to occur in the smallest joints, most commonly in the toes and fingers. Eventually, the disease progresses to larger joints, causing more discomfort and pain.
If you experience any of these symptoms, it's very important to see a doctor right away. Signs of rheumatoid arthritis in the feet and ankles calls for an experienced podiatrist.
While there are number of treatments for rheumatoid arthritis, it might be best to seek more information about reconstructive foot surgery. Often, this provides the long-term relief most patients enjoy after experiencing many painful events, known as "flares." When these occur, the symptoms are much more pronounced and the more often, the larger the extent of the damage.
Reconstructive foot surgery is done to do what the name states: to partially or mostly reverse the damage caused by rheumatoid arthritis.
In general, reconstructive foot surgery calls for an extensive procedure, carried out by an experienced podiatrist. In most instances, patients wear a cast after the surgery so the newly constructed bones and more can properly heal.
The recovery period depends largely on the extent of the damage and repairs. Therefore, recovery time can be as short as six weeks or as long as twelve weeks, perhaps more or less, depending on the circumstances.
It's important to learn as much as possible about rheumatoid arthritis and the reconstructive surgery process. Patients should ask plenty of questions to gain an understanding of all that's involved.
Dr. Bernard Danna has been a teaching physician for Houston area residency programs for more than 35 years and Dr. Teri Baker, DPM now serves as a teaching physician for the St. Joseph Medical Center residency program.
Together they provide the very best treatments for Houston Podiatry at http://houstonfamilyfootandankle.com
If you suffer from the discomfort and pain of rheumatoid arthritis, it's imperative to see an experienced foot doctor for information about this and other treatment options.
Contact
Houston Family Foot and Ankle
***@hot-listings.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse