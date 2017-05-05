News By Tag
Waterbury Regional Chamber Names New Membership Director, Christopher Conway of Southington
Formerly with Bearingstar Insurance as a consultant and retention specialist, Conway will be responsible for attracting and retaining members to the 1,000+ members in the Waterbury Regional Chamber
Mr. Conway, who most recently worked for Bearingstar Insurance as an Insurance Consultant and Retention Specialist, will be responsible for driving new membership and retaining members in the Waterbury Regional Chamber as well as the Naugatuck Chamber and Watertown-Oakville Chamber.
"I am excited to join the Waterbury Regional Chamber. During my years in the insurance industry, I became involved in several chambers of commerce," says Conway. "I saw how practically any business, regardless of industry or size, could benefit from chamber membership. From a sole-proprietor web-designer or accountant right up to a large law firm or medical practice, I have seen chamber membership have a positive impact on their business. I have even seen large national chains utilize their membership to make the connections they desire within the local community."
Regarding the hiring of Conway, Lynn Ward, President & CEO of the Chamber said, "Chris's professional background and experience as a chamber of commerce member make him the ideal membership director for our organization. He's very effective at explaining how chamber membership works because he has first-hand knowledge of the effectiveness it can have on someone's business".
Conway spent 19 years working for Barnes & Noble, Inc. in a variety of management roles across the state. In 2011, he chose to follow in his father's footsteps and go into the insurance business. He began his insurance career with Charter Oak Financial/MassMutual in Farmington where he was a First Year Rising Leader. He then spent time with State Farm before joining Bearingstar in 2013. He has been an active member of several area chambers including the West Hartford Chamber and the Wethersfield Chamber, where he sat on the Board of Directors for two years. He lives in Southington with his wife and third generation Waterburian, Colleen Berry Conway and their 8 years old son Desmond.
In his new role as Membership Director, Mr. Conway hopes to work with business owners to realize the full potential of membership in the Waterbury Regional Chamber. "I have witnessed for myself how active involvement in a chamber can positively and exponentially influence a business. This chamber has a lot to offer, from networking and marketing opportunities to educational seminars and business leads groups. Involvement is the key to success for any business owner. I am looking forward to working with the both new and existing members to tap into the resources available to them to grow their business."
The Waterbury Regional Chamber is a 1,000-member organization, serving Waterbury and 13 surrounding communities. For 127 years, the Chamber has been dedicated to serving its members as a network, resource, and advocate. To learn more visit http://www.waterburychamber.com or call 203-757-0701.
