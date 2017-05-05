News By Tag
Things to Do in San Antonio Texas
Things to Do in San Antonio
San Antonio boasts a historic and eclectic environment, being located right on the peaceful San Antonio river.
●Go to the missions. One of the most distinct things about San Antonio is its historic missions. These marvelous landmarks are living history and definitely worth the time to see.
●Experience the Riverwalk. A very popular destination for locals and visitors alike is the Riverwalk. Restaurants, retail shops, and plenty more all await.
●Visit the Japanese Tea Garden. It's two and one half mile stretch is quintessential San Antonio; so don't miss it.
●Discover local entertainers. Go to Southtown on the first Friday of the month and be amazed by the diverse talent. You'll love the sights and sounds here and will definitely leave with some fond memories.
●Get crazy at the Pearl Dance Hall Series. If you visit during the summer months of July and August, you can easily beat the heat by ducking inside. But be warned, the dance floor is just as hot.
●Explore the Market Square at El Mercado. This historic and lively shopping district boasts merchants, exhibits, and so much more. It's one of the locals' favorites, making it a must.
●Walk through the San Antonio Botanical Garden. For those who love the outdoors and the wonders of the natural world, there's nothing quite like the San Antonio Botanical Garden. It's huge, sprawling over 33 acres and has more than a few surprises.
●The Alamo. Famous for the 13 day standoff during the spring month of March way back in 1836, The Alamo best represents the spirit of independence, when the territory broke away.
●San Antonio Museum of Art. When it comes to the finer things in life, this destination is teeming with history and beauty. Discover artifacts, paintings, photographs, and plenty more. Also, you can visit the La Villita Historic Arts Village for even more treasures to discover.
●Tower of the Americas. Erected for the 1968 World's Fair, this 750 foot landmark offers some of the most stunning views of the downtown area.
Oh, and the largest SeaWorld park is located right here, in San Antonio. If you want to learn about conservation and experience some thrilling rides, this destination is a must.
