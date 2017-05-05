 
Industry News





Fittest Roofer 2017, Sponsored by Roofing Insights, Going Viral 

 
 
MINNEAPOLIS - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- One week after announcing the first event for Best Roofer 2017 by Roofing Insights, the roofing communities are already taking it to the next level. Everyone from company owners to installers are making this tournament a fun, educational, and bonding experience for their teams. The participants are being cheered on by coworkers, roofers, friends, and family members.

The Best Roofer 2017 worldwide contest is raising awareness about the health hazards associated with improper lifting practices that leave countless workers hurt every year. By demonstrating proper form when lifting heavy materials, Roofing Insights hopes to prevent work related injuries so business can stay productive and workers can stay healthy.

The last video submission from Andy Matyszewski, owner of ABM Services & Renovations Inc., attempting to complete section 17.1 "Fittest Roofer 2017", had running commentary from the cameraman, his young son. The 10 year-old cheers Andy on with hilarious quips, encouraging him to finish the contest and "just do it". Andy also expressed his charitable motivation for participating: "If I win I'll donate the founds towards a roof replacement for a needed local family. But I do have to pay my son 70$ for filming."

All details for section 17.1: "Lift Properly" are posted on the Roofing Insights website https://www.roofinginsights.com/. After completing the first event of the challenge, "Fittest Roofer 2017", nominate three more to participate for a chance to win the up to $2500 prize. For more information, visit Best Roofer 2017 https://www.roofinginsights.com/best-roofer-2017/.

