Fittest Roofer 2017, Sponsored by Roofing Insights, Going Viral
The Best Roofer 2017 worldwide contest is raising awareness about the health hazards associated with improper lifting practices that leave countless workers hurt every year. By demonstrating proper form when lifting heavy materials, Roofing Insights hopes to prevent work related injuries so business can stay productive and workers can stay healthy.
The last video submission from Andy Matyszewski, owner of ABM Services & Renovations Inc., attempting to complete section 17.1 "Fittest Roofer 2017", had running commentary from the cameraman, his young son. The 10 year-old cheers Andy on with hilarious quips, encouraging him to finish the contest and "just do it". Andy also expressed his charitable motivation for participating:
All details for section 17.1: "Lift Properly" are posted on the Roofing Insights website https://www.roofinginsights.com/
