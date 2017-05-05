News By Tag
Tyler Acord General Construction Services Unveils Expansion Plans
TAGC joins waves of Mississippi companies announcing 2017 expansion and growth plans.
"Tyler Acord General Construction Services has created a unique platform for transformative value creation, actions we are taking to reshape the company will unlock this opportunity, bringing greater investment and growth to our highest potential categories like home improvement & repairs, remodels, commercial construction and general contracting services. The choices we are making will strengthen the underlying growth and performance of our most strategic businesses and over time enable us to scale our core categories through external development,"
On the heels of a time when Mississippi State Financial Analyst have pulled back on their monetary forecast anticipating that the state's economy will grow just 1.5 percent as opposed to the earlier predicted 1.6 percent, the growth of TAGC reflects the potential of the industry in the Magnolia state.
For more information visit www.tyleracordconstruction.wordpress.com
Contact
Tyler Acord
***@gmail.com
