May 2017





Tyler Acord General Construction Services Unveils Expansion Plans

TAGC joins waves of Mississippi companies announcing 2017 expansion and growth plans.
 
 
Tyler - use
Tyler - use
MERIDIAN, Miss. - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Tyler Acord General Construction Services announced a series of changes related to a comprehensive strategic plan to expand and create employement opportunities in at least 12 of Mississippi's 82 counties. The Newton County based company will transform from a residenetial contracting entity to an operating company with a new set of investment priorities and a sharpened set of portfolio choices allowing for accelerated growth and performance by deploying a proven set of growth capabilities over a broader set of categories and by disproportionately resourcing the business with the greatest potential.

"Tyler Acord General Construction Services has created a unique platform for transformative value creation, actions we are taking to reshape the company will unlock this opportunity, bringing greater investment and growth to our highest potential categories like home improvement & repairs, remodels, commercial construction and general contracting services. The choices we are making will strengthen the underlying growth and performance of our most strategic businesses and over time enable us to scale our core categories through external development," said Tyler Acord, Owner & President.

On the heels of a time when Mississippi State Financial Analyst have pulled back on their monetary forecast anticipating that the state's economy will grow just 1.5 percent as opposed to the earlier predicted 1.6 percent, the growth of TAGC reflects the potential of the industry in the Magnolia state.

For more information visit www.tyleracordconstruction.wordpress.com

Tyler Acord
***@gmail.com
